Indian student killed after Canada carjacking assault

PTI

Toronto, July 24

A 24-year-old Indian student, who worked as a food delivery partner in Canada, has been killed after he was violently assaulted during a deadly carjacking. Gurvinder Nath was delivering pizza at around 2:10 am on July 9 in Mississauga’s Britannia and Creditview roads, when unknown suspects confronted him and tried to steal his vehicle, CTV News channel reported.

“Investigators do believe that there are multiple suspects involved and that the food order was placed as a means of luring the driver to this specific area,” Inspector Phil King of Peel Regional Police’s Homicide Bureau said.

