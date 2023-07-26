Indian woman weds Pak FB friend after conversion

Peshawar, July 25
Anju, the Indian mother of two children who travelled to a remote village in Pakistan, married her Facebook (FB) friend after converting to Islam on Tuesday. Now, she has a new name (Fatima).
The 34-year-old was staying at her 29-year-old friend Nasrullah's home in the Upper Dir district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. They became friends on Facebook in 2019. They tied the knot in a local court amid tight security.
According to the police, both appeared in the court in Upper Dir in the presence of family members of Nasrullah, police personnel and lawyers. Anju travelled to Pakistan legally via the Wagah-Attari border.
Meanwhile, Anju's father Gaya Prasad Thomas said she was as good as dead for the family. She did not even think of her kids, he said in Gwalior.
Anju’s incident is similar to Seema Haider's case. Seema of Pakistan sneaked into India to live with Sachin Meena, a Hindu man she got in touch with while playing PUBG.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court raps Centre: At drop of hat, you take stand against non-BJP states
Questions it over lack of 33% quota for women in Nagaland ci...
2 cloudbursts in Kullu damage houses, wash away bridges, roads
No loss of human life, livestock reported