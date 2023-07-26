Indian woman weds Pak FB friend after conversion

PTI

Peshawar, July 25

Anju, the Indian mother of two children who travelled to a remote village in Pakistan, married her Facebook (FB) friend after converting to Islam on Tuesday. Now, she has a new name (Fatima).

The 34-year-old was staying at her 29-year-old friend Nasrullah's home in the Upper Dir district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. They became friends on Facebook in 2019. They tied the knot in a local court amid tight security.

According to the police, both appeared in the court in Upper Dir in the presence of family members of Nasrullah, police personnel and lawyers. Anju travelled to Pakistan legally via the Wagah-Attari border.

Meanwhile, Anju's father Gaya Prasad Thomas said she was as good as dead for the family. She did not even think of her kids, he said in Gwalior.

Anju’s incident is similar to Seema Haider's case. Seema of Pakistan sneaked into India to live with Sachin Meena, a Hindu man she got in touch with while playing PUBG.

#Facebook #Pakistan