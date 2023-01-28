Indian women's rangoli enters Singapore Book of Records

PTI

Singapore: An Indian mother and her daughter have made it to the Singapore Book of Records by creating a 6-by-6 metre rangoli artwork using 26,000 ice cream sticks which depicts notable Tamil scholar-poets. Sudha Ravi and her daughter Rakshita presented the rangoli during Pongal festivities last week. Sudha Ravi is already listed in the record book for creating a 3,200 sq ft rangoli in 2016. PTI

Sikh engineer awarded for low-cost washing machine

London: A British Sikh engineer behind an energy efficient manual washing machine for low-income groups around the world, inspired by his volunteering work in India, has won PM Rishi Sunak’s Points of Light Award. Navjot Sawhney, who set up his Washing Machine Project around four years ago, was honoured for his hand-cranked machine invention which can be operated in regions without electricity.