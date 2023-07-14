Indian WWI soldiers remembered in UK

PTI

London: A seaside village in southern England commemorated the contributions and sacrifice of Indian soldiers who fought in World War I at a memorial created in honour of the army hospitals that cared for the wounded at the time. The commemoration ceremony was organised earlier this week at the Indian Memorial Obelisk in Hampshire. PTI

Rushdie opens up on ‘dreams’ post attack

London: Salman Rushdie has spoken for the first time about having “crazy dreams” following the near-fatal knife attack on him in New York in August last year. The attack left the Mumbai-born author blind in one eye. The Booker Prize-winning author was stabbed 10 times by one Hadi Matar, who is being held in prison for attempted murder.

