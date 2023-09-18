India’s Anju may return from Pak to meet kids

Peshawar: The Pakistani husband of a 34-year-old Indian woman, who travelled to a remote village in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to marry him, has said she is expected to return to India next month as she is “mentally disturbed and badly missing” her two children. Anju accepted Islam on July 25 after marrying 29-year-old Nasrullah in the Upper Dir district. They became friends on Facebook in 2019. PTI

Riyadh: A UN conference voted on Sunday to list the ancient West Bank city of Jericho as a World Heritage Site in Palestine, a decision likely to anger Israel which controls the territory and does not recognise a Palestinian state. Jericho is one of the oldest continually inhabited cities on earth, and is in a part of the Israeli-occupied West Bank that is administered by the internationally recognised Palestinian Authority. AP

