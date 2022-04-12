India’s concern on Russia-China links to influence its thinking on global issues: US official

The comments came during a press call by the senior administration official on President Joe Biden’s virtual meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday

India’s concern on Russia-China links to influence its thinking on global issues: US official

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with US President Joe Biden during the India-US virtual summit, in New Delhi. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other dignitaries are also seen. PTI

PTI

Washington, April 12

India, which faces a “very tense situation” along the Line of Actual Control with China, has concerns about the “tight links” between Russia and China and it is going to influence its thinking while taking decisions on global issues, a senior US official has said.

The comments came during a press call by the senior administration official on President Joe Biden’s virtual meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.

“What I’ll say is that Prime Minister Modi took the opportunity to share his views in a pretty candid way about what’s going on,” the official said.

“We know that Russia has concerns - we know that India has concerns about the links between Russia and China. India, of course, is facing a very tense situation along the Line of Actual Control. And when India sees the tight links between China and Russia, that’s obviously going to impact their thinking,” the official said.

The official was responding to a question on whether Biden specifically asked India to take a side on the Ukraine crisis.

“Whether there was - there was no sort of concrete ask and concrete answer, but the leaders were able to step back and have a pretty detailed and candid exchange of views,” the official said.

The official said that Biden “took the opportunity to continue the close consultations we’ve been having with India at a number of different levels across our government and over the course of many weeks on Russia’s brutal war against Ukraine”.

“So, India is going to make its own judgments. Prime Minister Modi brought up the situation, again, in his public remarks, and there was discussion. I mean, the President shared his views, and Prime Minister Modi shared his views,” the official said.

There has been some disquiet in Washington over India’s position on the Ukraine crisis as well as its decision to procure discounted Russian oil.

Unlike its Quad partner countries, India has not yet condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine and it abstained from the votes at the UN platforms on the Russian aggression.

India has been pressing for an immediate cessation of violence in Ukraine and seeking a resolution of the crisis through diplomacy and dialogue.

“The US and India are partnering and consulting on mitigating the most destabilising impacts, both on global food supply and other commodity markets,” the official added.

In recent days India made some “pretty strong statements in New York condemning the killings of civilians, supporting calls for an independent investigation”, the official said.

“India is also providing humanitarian relief material to Ukraine, including medicine and other supplies,” the official added.

On India’s energy purchases, the official said, “We don’t think India should accelerate or increase imports of Russian energy. And the US is ready to support India, remain in a conversation with India about its diversification of imports.”

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Ghaziabad school shut, Noida school goes online after students and teachers test Covid positive

2
Punjab

Navjot Sidhu tweets about wife's illness, prays for her speedy recovery

3
Punjab

Congress show-causes ex-PPCC chief Sunil Jakhar, former minister KV Thomas for anti-party activities

4
Punjab

Fearing sharp drop in wheat yield, Punjab farmers seek compensation

5
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala faces criticism from AAP leaders over song calling Punjabis traitors

6
Himachal

Poor conveyance, group tours to Shimla decline

7
Punjab

Punjab opposition targets Bhagwant Mann over Kejriwal 'interference'

8
Nation

Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif rakes Kashmir in his inaugural speech; pledges ‘diplomatic and moral support’

9
Himachal

Himachal AAP Mahila Morcha chief, office-bearers join BJP; AAP dissolves state working committee

10
Nation virtual meet

Direct talks to resolve Ukraine-Russia conflict, PM Modi tells Biden; does not mention sanctions

Don't Miss

View All
Twitteratis slam tourists over driving SUV through Ladakh’s Pangong lake
J & K

Twitterati slam tourists over driving SUV through Ladakh's Pangong lake

Restoration of berry trees at Golden Temple begins
Amritsar

Restoration of centuries-old berry trees at Golden Temple begins

Keylong sees hottest day after 10 years
Himachal

Keylong sees hottest day after 10 years

Poor conveyance, group tours to Shimla decline
Himachal

Poor conveyance, group tours to Shimla decline

Amid help for Ukraine appeal, old video of Pakistani woman confronting Priyanka Chopra for ‘encouraging nuclear war against Pakistan’ surfaces
Trending

Amid help for Ukraine appeal, old video of Pakistani woman confronting Priyanka Chopra for ‘encouraging war against Pakistan’ surfaces

Mercury breaches 40°C mark; brief respite on April 13: Met
Chandigarh

Mercury breaches 40°C mark in Chandigarh; brief respite on April 13: Met

Heat rises, tourists rush to Manali, Kasol
Himachal

Heat rises, tourists rush to Manali, Kasol

Steal his look: Zelenskyy’s signature attire is out on sale, netizens call it ‘Iron man suit’
Trending

Steal his look: Zelenskyy’s signature attire is out on sale, netizens call it ‘Iron man suit’

Top Stories

India’s retail inflation shoots up to 6.95 per cent in March

India’s retail inflation shoots up to 6.95 per cent in March, above RBI's comfort zone for third month

Reserve Bank has been tasked by the government to keep infla...

Raja Warring targets CM Bhagwant Mann over Centre ‘interfering’ in the state law and order

Punjab opposition targets Bhagwant Mann over Kejriwal 'interference'

Warring takes a dig at the CM over Arvind Kejriwal summoning...

‘Good news soon for people of Punjab’, says CM Bhagwant Mann after ‘successful’ meeting with Kejriwal

'Good news soon for people of Punjab', says CM Bhagwant Mann after 'successful' meeting with Kejriwal

Together we will change Delhi, Punjab and the entire country...

Made-in-India Dornier plane takes off for first commercial flight

Made-in-India Dornier plane takes off for first commercial flight

Accompanied by senior government officers, Scindia and Rijij...

CM Bhagwant Mann orders private schools to display list of shops for selling books and uniform

Bhagwant Mann orders Punjab private schools to display list of shops selling books and uniform

Mann directs education department to ensure strict complianc...

Cities

View All

No ‘badlav’ visible: Illegal hoardings all over the place in Amritsar

No 'badlav' visible: Illegal hoardings all over the place in Amritsar

Harvesting picks up pace, daily arrival touches 635 MT in Amritsar district

Restoration of centuries-old berry trees at Golden Temple begins

Revision of PSEB Class XII Term-II: Delay may put pressure on students: Teachers

Amritsar: Teenager alleges rape, youth booked

Ready for harvest, crop gutted post short-circuit

Bathinda: Ready for harvest, crop gutted post short-circuit

Fearing sharp drop in wheat yield, Punjab farmers seek compensation

National awards for 2 Bathinda villages

Mansa youth confronts minister with 'chitta'

No halt for train, Bhucho residents block railway track

Commuters face hardships as App-based cabs, autos remain off road today against rise in fuel prices

Chandigarh commuters face hardships as app-based cabs, autos remain off road against rise in fuel prices

Mercury in Chandigarh rises to 40.7°C

Mohali: Two nailed for firing in Phase 5 market

Heat wave: Stay indoors, Mohali residents advised

Chandigarh Tricity Comprehensive Mobility Plan: RITES digging deep into travel patterns

Clash of students at JNU hostel unfortunate: Delhi home minister

Clash of students at JNU hostel unfortunate: Delhi home minister

Govt seeks report from JNU on students' clash on Ram Navami

Delhi farmhouse caretaker lynched on suspicion slaughtering cows, selling beef

Want to see what improvements BJP brought in Gujarat govt schools in 27 years: Manish Sisodia

Violence will not be tolerated, says JNU after students clash over non-veg food, Ram Navmi puja

Yet another theft reported in city; cash, ornaments stolen

Yet another theft reported in Jalandhar; cash, ornaments stolen

59-yr-old Shahkot man held for raping 15-yr-old girl

Goraya: Robbers take away NRI's car at gunpoint

Demolition drive: Jalandhar Civic body razes illegal shops, colonies

Farm labour: Bihar man's missing sons rescued

NGT forms panel, to submit report within two months

Mattewara Forest: NGT forms panel, to submit report within two months

Two test positive for Covid in Ludhhiana district

Ludhiana West MLA Gurpreet Gogi gets cut in road divider opened on Southern Bypass

Atam Nagar MLA Kulwant Singh Sidhu inspects wheat procurement arrangements

Rs 3.5 lakh stolen from medical store in Ludhiana

Farm fires back, dozen cases in past 24 hours

Farm fires back in Punjab, dozen cases in past 24 hours

Severe heat wave forecast for Patiala district

Fatehgarh Sahib: DBA holds blood donation camp