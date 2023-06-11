India’s energy import from Nepal to push hydropower generation: PM Prachanda

Kathmandu, June 10

Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda has said India’s commitment to import 10,000 MW of clean energy from Nepal in the next ten years has opened a “new door” for hydropower development in South Asia.

His comments came during a meeting with Martin Raiser, World Bank Regional Vice President for South Asia, on Friday.

Prachanda said that the increase in hydropower production would aid the development of green and clean energy and help minimise the impacts of climate change in the region.

“The people in the world will also be benefited directly or indirectly if we focus our attention towards the development of hydropower,” he said at the meeting held at the Prime Minister’s Office at Singhadurbar.

He pointed out that not just Nepal but neighbouring countries like India and Bangladesh would also benefit from hydropower development in the Himalayan nation.

Prachanda recalled his meeting with PM Narendra Modi in Delhi during his recently concluded visit to India, where Modi expressed commitment to import 10,000 MW of clean energy from Nepal in the next ten years.

“This has opened a new door for hydropower development,” Prachanda said.

Prachanda visited India from May 31 to June 3, his first official trip abroad since assuming office in December 2022. — PTI

