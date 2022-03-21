India’s foreign policy laudable, says Imran

New Delhi, March 20
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday praised India for following an “independent foreign policy”. “I salute India for always maintaining independent foreign policy,” he said.
He made these comments while addressing a rally in Malakand, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. “India is a member of Quad alliance with the United States. But still it calls itself neutral. India is importing oil from Russia that is facing sanctions. This is because India’s foreign policy is for its people,” he added.
Earlier in January, Khan had praised India for its booming information and technology sector, and hailed the country’s policies for attracting investments. However, Khan has been extremely critical of PM Narendra Modi’s domestic policies, even accusing his government of being Islamophobic.
Khan added that he had said “absolutely not” to the EU envoys seeking Pakistan’s support against Russia in the Russia-Ukraine conflict. —
