India's handling of energy issues impressive: US

PTI

Pittsburgh, September 23

India’s handling of energy-related issues, including the current challenges and those futuristic in nature, is quite impressive, said US Deputy Energy Secretary David Turk and stressed that India-US energy dialogue should be renamed as energy action.

On the sidelines of the Global Clean Energy Action Forum here, Turk said hydrogen is a key area of investment for the Indian government as well as the US. The US on Thursday announced a $8 billion investment in the hydrogen sector.

India’s Science and Technology Minister is leading the Indian delegation to Global Clean Energy Action Forum being attended by leaders from around the world.