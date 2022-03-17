India’s oil purchase from Russia won’t violate US sanctions

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 16

India’s purchase of oil and gas from Russia will not violate US sanctions but “our message to any country continues to be that obviously abide by the sanctions that we have put in place and recommended,” said White House spokesperson Jen Psaki.

Asked about India’s plan to buy discounted crude oil from Russia, she did not think it would violate US sanctions, but sought to make “a moral appeal to cut off petroleum commerce”. However, NATO allies of the US continue to import Russian gas and petroleum. —