India's 'Writing With Fire' makes it to Oscars

PTI

New Delhi, February 8

Indian documentary feature “Writing With Fire” on Tuesday made it to the final nominations list at the 94th edition of the Academy Awards.

Directed by Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh, both debuants, “Writing With Fire” chronicles the rise of Khabar Lahariya, India's only newspaper run by Dalit women.

Jane Campion's gothic western "The Power of the Dog" landed a leading 12 nominations, including nods for best picture, best director and all of its top actors: Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons and Kodi Smit-McPhee. The nominees for best picture are: “Belfast”, “The Power of the Dog”, “Dune”, “Drive My Car”, “West Side Story”, “Don't Look Up”, “Licorice Pizza”, “CODA”; “King Richard” and “Nightmare Alley.” —