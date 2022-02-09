India's 'Writing With Fire' makes it to Oscars

New Delhi, February 8
Indian documentary feature “Writing With Fire” on Tuesday made it to the final nominations list at the 94th edition of the Academy Awards.
Directed by Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh, both debuants, “Writing With Fire” chronicles the rise of Khabar Lahariya, India's only newspaper run by Dalit women.
Jane Campion's gothic western "The Power of the Dog" landed a leading 12 nominations, including nods for best picture, best director and all of its top actors: Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons and Kodi Smit-McPhee. The nominees for best picture are: “Belfast”, “The Power of the Dog”, “Dune”, “Drive My Car”, “West Side Story”, “Don't Look Up”, “Licorice Pizza”, “CODA”; “King Richard” and “Nightmare Alley.” —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Family-run parties present biggest danger to democracy, says PM Modi
‘Beta jaisa bhi hoga, woh hi adhyaksh banega’: PM’s veiled s...
All set for Phase-1 of UP elections on Thursday
Polling in 58 assembly seats in 11 districts
Suicides due to unemployment highest in pandemic year 2020, Rajya Sabha told
NCRB data shows 9,140 people died by suicide due to unemploy...
BSF fires at Pakistan drone, foils drugs, weapon smuggling bid in Punjab
BSF recovers RDX, IED-making items
CBSE to conduct second-term board exam for classes 10, 12 in offline mode from April 26
Datesheet to be released soon