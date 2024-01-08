 ‘Indiscriminately striking’ civilians is war crime, pope says in major speech : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • World
  • ‘Indiscriminately striking’ civilians is war crime, pope says in major speech

‘Indiscriminately striking’ civilians is war crime, pope says in major speech

Pope Francis made his comments in his ‘state of the world’ speech addressing the Vatican-accredited envoys from 184 countries

‘Indiscriminately striking’ civilians is war crime, pope says in major speech

Pope Francis delivers his yearly address to the diplomatic corps at the Vatican on Monday. Reuters Photo



Reuters

Vatican City, January 8

Pope Francis, tackling conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine in his yearly address to diplomats, said on Monday that “indiscriminately striking” civilians is a war crime because it violates international humanitarian law.

Francis, 87, made his comments in a 45-minute address to Vatican-accredited envoys from 184 countries that is sometimes called his ‘state of the world’ speech.

In it, he also talked about conflicts in Africa and Asia, migration crises in the United States and Latin America, climate change and the persecution of Christians.

Expressing concern that the war between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas in the Gaza Strip could spread in the wider Middle East, he called for a “ceasefire on every front, including Lebanon”.

He condemned Hamas’ October 7 cross-border attack from Gaza into southern Israel as an “atrocious” act of “terrorism and extremism”, and renewed a call for the immediate liberation of those still being held by militants in Gaza.

In remarks linking the two high profile conflicts, Francis said modern warfare often does not distinguish between military and civilian objectives.

There is no conflict that does not end up in some way “indiscriminately striking” the civilian population, he said.

“The events in Ukraine and Gaza are clear proof of this. We must not forget that grave violations of international humanitarian law are war crimes, and that it is not sufficient to point them out, but also necessary to prevent them.

“There is a need for greater effort on the part of the international community to defend and implement humanitarian law, which seems to be the only way to ensure the defence of human dignity in situations of warfare,” he said.

Israel’s military campaign in densely populated Gaza has so far killed 22,835 Palestinians, according to Palestinian health officials. Israel says 1,200 people were killed in Hamas’ October 7 rampage and around 240 were taken hostage.

Thousands of Ukrainian civilians have been killed since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

“Perhaps we need to realise more clearly that civilian victims are not ‘collateral damage’, but men and women, with names and surnames, who lose their lives,” Francis said.

The pontiff also said a resurgence of antisemitism since the start of the Gaza war was a “scourge” that must be eliminated from society.

In other parts of his address, Francis took another swipe at the armaments industry, calling for the establishment of a fund where money saved by reducing weapons stockpiles is diverted to eliminate hunger.

He also called for the universal prohibition of surrogate motherhood, calling it “deplorable” and a grave violation of the dignity of both the woman and the child. “A child is always a gift and never the basis of a commercial contract,” he said.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Ukraine


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Weeks after Partap Bajwa’s ‘own stage’ remark, Congress leader Navjot Sidhu holds another rally in Bathinda

2
India

Supreme Court quashes remission granted to 11 convicts in Bilkis Bano case

3
Diaspora

Indian-origin store worker says Canadian police officer’s actions left him so shaken that he quit his job; sues him for deportation threat

4
India

EaseMyTrip suspends all Maldives flight bookings following Maldives ministers' derogatory remarks against PM Modi

5
Bathinda

Congress brass keeps watch on ex-PCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu’s activities

6
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann thanks governor for giving assent to 3 bills passed by state assembly in November

7
World

Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina secures fourth straight term as her Awami League wins two-thirds majority in polls

8
India

3 criminal laws framed with spirit of ‘citizen first, dignity first and justice first’: PM Modi

9
Chandigarh

Punjab, Haryana continue to reel under cold conditions; fog disrupts visibility

10
Bathinda

Respect party workers, else victory won’t be easy: Navjot Singh Sidhu

Don't Miss

View All
Chandigarh shivers as day temp drops to 11.4°C
Chandigarh

Chandigarh shivers as day temp drops to 11.4°C

At -5.6°C, Srinagar records coldest night of season
J & K

At -5.6°C, Srinagar records coldest night of season

Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Love Ya’ featuring Mouni Roy has international vibe fused with desi punch
Pollywood

On his birthday, Diljit Dosanjh’s song ‘Love Ya’ featuring Mouni Roy has international vibe fused with desi punch

Gulmarg Gondola ferried over a million tourists, earned Rs 108 crore revenue last year
J & K

Gulmarg Gondola ferried over a million tourists, earned Rs 108 crore revenue last year

Dense to very dense fog predicted for five days
Chandigarh

Dense to very dense fog predicted for five days in Chandigarh tricity

Punjab awarded for Bathinda honey in Delhi
Punjab

Punjab awarded for Bathinda honey in Delhi

Why are Canada goose jackests being stolen by youngsters; From breaking cars to knife attacks, 83 pc rise in coat muggings in UK
Trending

Why are Canada goose jackets being stolen by youngsters; From breaking cars to knife attacks, 83 pc rise in coat muggings in UK

Viral video: Indian fan proposes to girlfriend during T20 match in Australia
Trending

Viral video: Indian fan proposes to girlfriend during T20 match in Australia

Top News

Supreme Court quashes Gujarat's decision to grant remission to 11 convicts involved in rape of Bilkis Bano, murder of her family

Supreme Court quashes remission granted to 11 convicts in Bilkis Bano case Supreme Court quashes remission granted to 11 convicts in Bilkis Bano case

The Bench directs the 11 convicts to surrender and go back t...

Maldivian envoy summoned amid India-Maldives diplomatic row

India summons Maldivian envoy after its ministers' derogatory remarks against PM Modi India summons Maldivian envoy after its ministers' derogatory remarks against PM Modi

The government of the Maldives on Sunday suspended three dep...

Remarks against PM Modi do not represent views of Maldives, Male tells Indian envoy

Remarks against PM Modi do not represent views of Maldives, Male tells Indian envoy

The Indian High Commissioner meets Ali Naseer Mohamed, the A...

EaseMyTrip suspends all Maldives flight bookings amid India-Maldives row

EaseMyTrip suspends all Maldives flight bookings following Maldives ministers' derogatory remarks against PM Modi

This follows the derogatory remarks made by Maldives ministe...

Rajasthan minister Surendra Pal Singh loses Karanpur assembly election to Rupinder Singh Koonar of Congress

Rajasthan minister Surendra Pal Singh loses Karanpur Assembly poll to Congress's Rupinder Singh Koonar

According to the Chief Electoral Office, Koonar bagged 94,95...


Cities

View All

Amritsar: Night shelters find few takers despite biting cold

Amritsar: Night shelters find few takers despite biting cold

Designated stops for auto-rickshaws can prevent frequent traffic snarls, say Amritsar residents

38 spools of banned kite string seized, one arrested, another absconding

Pregnant woman killed in firing by neighbours in Patti, 7 booked

Passenger footfall reached all-time high at Amritsar's Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport in November 2023

Respect party workers, else victory won’t be easy: Sidhu

Respect party workers, else victory won’t be easy: Navjot Singh Sidhu

Congress brass keeps watch on ex-PCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu’s activities

Congress infighting intensifies ahead of Navjot Singh Sidhu’s rally

Two youths found dead near railway track in Mohali, police suspect murder

Two youths found dead near railway track in Mohali, police suspect murder

Punjab, Haryana continue to reel under cold conditions; fog disrupts visibility

Chandigarh: CITCO hotels operating sans fire safety certificate

Schools in Chandigarh to remain closed till January 14

Fog continues to hit flight schedule at Mohali airport

Congress, AAP hold talks on seat sharing in Punjab and Delhi; decide to meet again

Congress, AAP hold talks on seat sharing in Punjab and Delhi; decide to meet again

Israel embassy probe: No fingerprints found on threat letter, say Delhi Police sources

Delhi High Court asks ED to respond to AAP MP Sanjay Singh's bail plea in excise policy ‘scam’

AAP leaders file nomination for Rajya Sabha elections

20 Delhi-bound trains delayed, city wakes up to cold morning with min temp at 5.3 degrees Celsius

Major setback for Improvement Trust

Major setback for Jalandhar Improvement Trust

Health Dept issues advisory amid cold wave

Kin tightlipped over probe into DSP’s murder in Jalandhar

Employees march towards Punjab minister’s residence

Woman tests +ve for swine flu

2 nabbed with 34K intoxicating tablets, ~2.40 lakh drug money

2 nabbed with 34K intoxicating tablets, Rs 2.40 lakh drug money

Very cold day with dense fog likely today

Police special campaign leads to arrest of 16 POs

Apathy behind delay in Ludhiana bypass costs govt Rs 67.88 cr

Open House What Should be done to encourage philanthropists to aid welfare projects?

Patiala DC attributes Swachh success to community involvement

Patiala DC attributes Swachh success to community involvement

Patiala DC instructs caretakers to not leave cattle unattended

Lohri dedicated to newborn girl child celebrated