Indo-Pacific meet by Oz, Indian missions in UK

London, November 30
Leading strategic and policy experts from India, Australia and the UK came together here Thursday to explore practical ideas to strengthen Indo-Pacific resilience, address threats to regional security and enhance strategic stability as part of an inaugural Indo-Pacific Conference.
The day-long event, co-hosted by the High Commissions of India and Australia in partnership with the Council of Geostrategy and King’s College London, is designed to help drive greater cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, amid China flexing muscles in the strategic region.
Reflecting the close ties and shared interests between the partners, the different conference sessions took place at India House, Australia House and King’s College London.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab announces Rs 11 per quintal hike of sugarcane SAP, CM Mann calls it 'shagun'
Cane growers will get Rs 391 per quintal, says Bhagwant Mann
Congress edge in Chhattisgarh, Telangana; BJP ahead in Rajasthan; close call in MP, Mizoram: Exit polls
Polling draws to a close | Counting of votes on Dec 3
Farm fires down by 27% in Punjab, 37% in Haryana compared to last year: Environment ministry
The data showed Punjab had only four days in 2023 where fire...