Indo-Pacific meet by Oz, Indian missions in UK

PTI

London, November 30

Leading strategic and policy experts from India, Australia and the UK came together here Thursday to explore practical ideas to strengthen Indo-Pacific resilience, address threats to regional security and enhance strategic stability as part of an inaugural Indo-Pacific Conference.

The day-long event, co-hosted by the High Commissions of India and Australia in partnership with the Council of Geostrategy and King’s College London, is designed to help drive greater cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, amid China flexing muscles in the strategic region.

Reflecting the close ties and shared interests between the partners, the different conference sessions took place at India House, Australia House and King’s College London.

#Australia #England #London