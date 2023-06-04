Indonesia proposes UN referendum for Ukraine

Singapore, June 3

Indonesia’s Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto on Saturday proposed a peace plan to end the war in Ukraine, calling for a demilitarised zone and a United Nations referendum in what he called disputed territory.

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Oleg Nikolenko dismissed the plan, reiterating Kyiv’s position that Russia should withdraw its troops from Ukraine.

Subianto called on defence and military officials from around the world, gathered at the Shangri-La Dialogue defence meeting in Singapore, to issue a declaration calling for a cessation in hostilities. He proposed a multi-point plan, including a ceasefire and establishing a demilitarised zone by withdrawing 15 kilometres (nearly 10 miles) from each party’s forward position.

The demilitarised zone should be observed and monitored by a peacekeeping force deployed by the UN, he said, adding that a UN referendum should be held “to ascertain objectively the wishes of the majority of the inhabitants of the various disputed areas”.

Nikolenko said Russia had committed the act of aggression, occupying Ukrainian territories, and any proposals for a ceasefire would allow it to regroup and reinforce.

“There are no disputed territories between Ukraine and the Russian Federation to hold referendums there,” he said.

“In the occupied territories, the Russian army commits war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide. Russia is now trying in every possible way to disrupt the Ukrainian counteroffensive.” Russia has denied Ukrainian accusations of war crimes and genocide.

Indonesia’s proposal follows President Joko Widodo’s visit last year to Moscow and Kyiv, where he offered to play peacebroker between their leaders and rekindle peace talks. — Reuters