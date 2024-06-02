Indonesia’s Mount Ibu erupts as disaster agency warns of possible flashfloods

Jakarta, June 1

A volcano in Indonesia’s eastern island of Halmahera erupted on Saturday spewing a five-km high ash cloud, the country’s volcanology agency (PVMBG) said, while its disaster agency warned of potential flashfloods and cold lava flow.

The eruption of Mount Ibu at 11:03 am (local time) follows a series of eruptions in May, after authorities noticed an uptick of volcanic activity starting in April, leading to the evacuation of seven nearby villages.

“The ash column is grey with thick intensity and leaning towards the southwest,” the agency said, adding residents and tourists should maintain a distance of at least 7 km from the active crater.

Footage shared by the agency showed the volcano spewing ash that grew thicker and eventually dispersed.

Indonesia’s disaster management agency BNPB told local authorities to anticipate secondary disasters such as flashfloods and cold lava flow.—Reuters