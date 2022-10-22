 Inflation protests across Europe threaten political turmoil : The Tribune India

Inflation protests across Europe threaten political turmoil

Europeans have seen their energy bills and food prices soar because of Russia’s war in Ukraine

Inflation protests across Europe threaten political turmoil

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



London, October 22

In Romania, protesters blew horns and banged drums to voice their dismay over the rising cost of living. People across France took to the streets to demand pay increases that keep pace with inflation.

Czech demonstrators rallied against government handling of the energy crisis. British railway staff and German pilots held strikes to push for better pay as prices rise.

Across Europe, soaring inflation is behind a wave of protests and strikes that underscores growing discontent with the spiraling cost of living and threatens to unleash political turmoil.

With British Prime Minister Liz Truss forced to resign less than two months into the job after her economic plans sparked chaos in financial markets and further bruised an ailing economy, the risk to political leaders became clearer as people demand action.

Europeans have seen their energy bills and food prices soar because of Russia’s war in Ukraine. Despite natural gas prices falling from record summer highs and governments allocating a whopping 576 billion euros (over USD 566 billion) in energy relief to households and businesses since September 2021, according to the Bruegel think tank in Brussels, it’s not enough for some protesters.

Energy prices have driven inflation in the 19 countries that use the euro currency to a record 9.9 per cent, making it harder for people to buy what they need. Some see little choice but to hit the streets.

“Today, people are obliged to use pressure tactics in order to get an increase” in pay, said Rachid Ouchem, a medic who was among more than 100,000 people that joined protest marches this week in multiple French cities.

The fallout from the war in Ukraine has sharply raised the risk of civil unrest in Europe, according to risk consultancy Verisk Maplecroft.

European leaders have strongly supported Ukraine, sending the country weapons and pledging or being forced to wean their economies off cheap Russian oil and natural gas, but the transition hasn’t been easy and threatens to erode public support.

“There’s no quick fix to the energy crisis,” said Torbjorn Soltvedt, an analyst at Verisk Maplecroft. “And if anything, inflation looks like it might be worse next year than it has been this year.” That means the link between economic pressure and popular opinion on the war in Ukraine “will really be tested,” he said.

In France, where inflation is running at 6.2 per cent, the lowest in the 19 eurozone countries, rail and transport workers, high school teachers and public hospital employees heeded a call Tuesday by an oil workers’ union to demand salary increases and protest government intervention in strikes by refinery workers that have caused gasoline shortages.

Days later, thousands of Romanians joined a Bucharest rally to protest the cost of energy, food and other essentials that organizers said were sending millions of workers into poverty.

In the Czech Republic, huge flag-waving crowds in Prague last month demanded the pro-Western coalition government resign, criticising its support of European Union’s sanctions against Russia.

They also slammed the government for not doing enough to help households and businesses squeezed by energy costs.

While another protest is scheduled in Prague next week, the actions have not translated to political change so far, with the country’s ruling coalition winning a third of the seats in Parliament’s upper house during an election this month.

British rail workers, nurses, port workers, lawyers and others have staged a string of strikes in recent months demanding pay raises that match inflation running at a four-decade high of 10.1 per cent.

Trains ground to a halt during the transit actions, while recent strikes by Lufthansa pilots in Germany and other airline and airport workers across Europe seeking higher pay in line with inflation have disrupted flights.

Truss’ failed economic stimulus plan, which involved sweeping tax cuts and tens of billions of pounds (dollars) in aid for household and businesses’ energy bills without a clear plan to pay for them, illustrates the bind that governments are in.

They “have very little room for maneuver,” Soltvedt said.

So far, the saving grace has been a milder than usual October in Europe, which means less demand for gas to heat homes, Soltvedt said.

However, “if we do end up with unexpected disruption to the supply of gas from Europe this winter, then, you know, we’ll probably see an even further increase in civil unrest, risk and government instability,” he said. AP

 

#europe #france #inflation #Russia #Ukraine

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Diwali bonanza: Punjab government decides to restore old pension scheme for its employees

2
Nation

What we have reduced religion to is 'tragic', says Supreme Court, asks 3 states to crack down on hate mongers

3
Ludhiana

PAU VC appointment: Governor Banwarilal Purohit says he took oath to protect Constitution, won’t allow violation of rules

4
Haryana

Punjab and Haryana High Court sets aside order on registering FIR on complaint against IAS officers

5
Nation

Arunachal helicopter crash: Four army personnel, including two pilots, killed

6
World

Pakistan’s Election Commission disqualifies former PM Imran Khan for 5 years

7
World

Pakistan taken off from FATF's grey list after four years, Russia completely banned

8
Nation

Facing flak, AIIMS Delhi withdraws controversial letter on special treatment to MPs

9
Chandigarh Winter schedule

Chandigarh gets 2 new flights to Goa, Indore

10
Punjab

Eye on Himachal poll, AAP govt in Punjab restores old pension plan

Don't Miss

View All
Soon, get ultra-fast 5G service in City Beautiful
Chandigarh

Soon, get ultra-fast 5G service in City Beautiful

Hemkund Sahib ropeway to cut travel time to 45 minutes
Punjab

Gurdwara Hemkund Sahib ropeway to cut travel time to 45 minutes

Diwali bonanza: Punjab restores old pension scheme for government employees
Punjab

Diwali bonanza: Punjab government decides to restore old pension scheme for its employees

Gang-rape claim 'fabricated'; woman hatched conspiracy over property dispute: Ghaziabad police
Nation

Gang-rape claim 'fabricated'; woman hatched conspiracy over property dispute: Ghaziabad police

Dengue patient dies after being transfused fruit juice instead of platelets, hospital sealed
Nation

Dengue patient dies after being transfused fruit juice instead of platelets, UP hospital sealed

Sonalika head LD Mittal 82nd wealthiest Indian on Forbes list
Jalandhar

Sonalika head LD Mittal 82nd wealthiest Indian on Forbes list

Diwali will be public school holiday in New York starting 2023
Diaspora

Diwali will be public school holiday in New York starting 2023

Chinese woman living as Nepali monk In Delhi, may be a spy, arrested: Police
World

Arrested Chinese woman, living as Nepali monk in Delhi, may be a spy: Police

Top News

‘Rozgar Mela’: Taking new initiatives, risks to shield India from global problems, says PM Modi

‘Rozgar Mela’: Taking new initiatives, risks to shield India from global problems, says PM Modi

The Prime Minister says side effects of once-in-a-century pa...

14 killed, more than 35 injured as bus collides with stationary truck in MP’s Rewa

15 killed, more than 35 injured as UP-bound bus rams into stationary truck in MP’s Rewa

The bus passengers, mostly labourers, were going to UP for D...

26-year-old software engineer raped by 10 men in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum

26-year-old software engineer raped by 10 men in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum

The incident took place near old aerodrome in Chaibasa

T20 World Cup: Rain may lead to curtailed Indo-Pak match

T20 World Cup: Rain may lead to curtailed Indo-Pak match

On Friday evening, there was sharp spell of shower in Melbou...

Pilots sent Mayday call moments before Indian Army helicopter crash

Pilots sent Mayday call moments before Indian Army helicopter crash

The copter was inducted into service in June 2015


Cities

View All

Woman ends life, husband arrested for dowry death

Amritsar woman ends life, husband arrested for dowry death

Woman 'sold' in Oman: 14 days on, cops yet to nab Tarn Taran-based travel agent

Gold worth Rs 21L seized at airport in Amritsar

15 hookahs seized in Amritsar, restaurant employee arrested

Tribute paid to martyrs on Police Commemoration Day

Lured by better price, Punjab farmers sell paddy in Haryana mandis

Lured by better price, Punjab farmers sell paddy in Haryana mandis

Air quality dips in Bathinda, Amritsar

NIA raids 3 locations in Bathinda to probe nexus between gangs, terror groups

Punjabi boy with Canadian PR the prize, beauty contest in Bathinda leaves twitter fuming

NIA conducts raids at multiple locations in Punjab's Bathinda to unearth their links with gangsters

City gets 2 new flights to Goa, Indore

Chandigarh gets 2 new flights to Goa, Indore

Soon, get ultra-fast 5G service in City Beautiful

Three SDM-led teams in Chandigarh to enforce green cracker order

10 liquor cartons seized in Jagatpura, 3 booked

Youth's death after 'police torture': 10 months on, Saha ASI, three others booked

Facing flak, AIIMS Delhi withdraws controversial letter on special treatment to MPs

Facing flak, AIIMS Delhi withdraws controversial letter on special treatment to MPs

'Kejriwal just like Aurangzeb, imposes ban on crackers', says BJP leader Tajinder Bagga

Delhi government to launch ‘Red Light on Gaadi off’ campaign to curb vehicular pollution from October 28

AAP to EC: Party received Rs 38.24 crore from its leaders, donors in 2021-22

Fire breaks out at banquet hall in Delhi’s Rohini area

This year, 261 cops laid down lives in line of duty, says IG

This year, 261 cops laid down lives in line of duty, says Ludhiana Range IG

10-day police remand for Lawrence Bishnoi

Jalandhar: PO since 2010, man held for bank robbery

Jalandhar girl gets 24th rank in Haryana Civil Services (Judicial) exam

Jalandhar MC Commissioner asks officials to give status report of every project

PAU VC appointment: Governor Banwarilal Purohit says he took oath to protect Constitution, won’t allow violation of rules

PAU VC appointment: Governor Banwarilal Purohit says he took oath to protect Constitution, won’t allow violation of rules

LIT officials leaving station on daily basis

3-day PTU Youth Festival begins

Ludhiana teams in basketball finals

Dist swimmers splash to finish as first runners-up

Empty vials, used syringes found near kabaddi venue

Empty vials, used syringes found near kabaddi venue in Punjabi University

Patiala Development Authority begins criminal proceedings against 143 unauthorised colonies

Punjab Public School, Nabha, celebrates Founder’s Day, Governor presides over function

Finally, MC mobilises officials, orders fogging, issues challans

Dengue on rise in Patiala district, 26 new cases reported