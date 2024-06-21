Insider gambling scandal rocks Rishi Sunak’s party

PTI

London, June 20

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s Conservative Party is facing a series of allegations on Thursday involving his bodyguard and aides over betting around the general election date, which is scheduled for July 4.

The Metropolitan Police initially suspended an officer from Sunak’s personal security detail and later arrested the individual on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

Soon after, it emerged that the UK’s Gambling Commission was investigating several individuals linked to the governing Tories over allegedly betting on the timing of the election. While betting is legal in the UK, any bets placed with the advantage of insider information could fall within the purview of illegality.

