Interim bail granted to Imran in 7 cases

PTI

Islamabad, March 27

A Pakistani court today granted interim bail to Imran Khan in seven different cases registered against him following clashes at the federal judicial complex here earlier this month when the former Prime Minister arrived from Lahore to appear in a corruption case hearing.

A two-member division Bench of the Islamabad High Court (IHC), comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, heard the bail applications. Imran, the chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, sought interim bails in seven cases registered against him in the Golra, Bara Kahu, Ramna, Khanna and CTD police stations.

Barrister Salman Safdar, Imran's counsel who filed the pleas, stated the former PM would suffer “irreparable loss” if he was arrested.

The court, after hearing arguments granted interim bail to the former premier. Clashes erupted outside the judicial complex on March 18 when Imran arrived from Lahore to attend a hearing in the Toshakhana case.