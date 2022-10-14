Int’l climate change bodies win humanity award

PTI

Lisbon: This year’s Gulbenkian Prize for Humanity has been awarded to Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change and the Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services for their work on climate change. AP

Indian-American lawyer awarded fellowship

San Francisco: Priti Krishtel, a California-based Indian-American health justice lawyer, who has been working to expose the inequities in the patent system on a global scale, was named the prestigious MacArthur Fellow.