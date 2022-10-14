Int’l climate change bodies win humanity award

Lisbon: This year’s Gulbenkian Prize for Humanity has been awarded to Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change and the Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services for their work on climate change. AP
Indian-American lawyer awarded fellowship
San Francisco: Priti Krishtel, a California-based Indian-American health justice lawyer, who has been working to expose the inequities in the patent system on a global scale, was named the prestigious MacArthur Fellow.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘Effort to taint India’s image’: Govt trashes Global Hunger Index report
Says ‘index is erroneous measure of hunger and suffers from ...
Gambian deaths: Data shared so far not enough to determine cause of disease, India tells WHO; more info sought
High level committee formed to analyse details of adverse ev...
Another targeted killing in Valley, Kashmiri Pandit shot dead by terrorists in Shopian
Kashmir Freedom Fighter group claims responsibility for atta...
India crush Sri Lanka by 8 wickets to clinch 7th Women's Asia Cup title
Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana scores unbeaten 51