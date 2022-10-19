Iran athlete who climbed sans hijab may face arrest

Seoul, October 18

An Iranian female competitive climber, Elnaz Rekabi, left South Korea on Tuesday after competing at an event in which she climbed without her nation’s mandatory headscarf covering, authorities said.

According to reports, she may have been forced to leave early by Iranian officials and could face arrest back home, which Tehran denied.

Rekabi has finished on the podium three times in the Asian Championships, taking one silver and two bronze medals. — Reuters

