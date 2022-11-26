Iran bolsters border security to prevent 'Kurdish infiltration'

Baghdad, November 25
Iran has sent additional units of special forces to fortify its northern border with Iraq and clamp down on what it says is infiltration by Kurdish opposition groups, Iranian state media reported on Friday.
Gen Mohammad Pakpour, chief of ground forces of the paramilitary Iranian Revolutionary Guard, said “armoured and special forces” units had been deployed to west and north-west provinces to bolster existing border security, according to reports.
The deployment aims to prevent infiltration and the smuggling of weapons in the north by Kurdish opposition groups exiled in Iraq that Tehran claims is orchestrating country-wide anti-government protests. It is a claim the Kurdish groups deny and to date Iran has not provided any evidence to support it.
Iran has several military bases near the Iraqi border and forces have been present there on a rotating basis for decades.
The troop movement also comes after Iraq issued directives for boosting security along its side of the border to prevent further bombardment by Iran, according to a statement issued by Iraq’s military spokesman Maj Gen Yahya Rasool. Kurdish opposition groups have bases in Iraq’s Kurdish-run northern region.
Earlier this week, Iranian officials were quoted in state-run media as saying they did not have plans to conduct a ground military operation to root out opposition groups from the bases, despite having reportedly threatened to do so during the visit by top general Esmail Ghaani to Baghdad last week. — AP
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
26/11 perpetrators must be brought to justice: Jaishankar
140 Indian nationals and 26 citizens of 23 countries lose th...
Be it individuals or institutions, our duties are our first priority: PM Modi
Was addressing Constitution Day function at Supreme Court
Punjab's Rajwinder Singh killed Australian woman because her dog barked at him
after killing he buried the body in the sand and tied the do...
Video of jailed AAP minister Satyendar Jain meeting Tihar jail superintendent surfaces
The purported video of the AAP leader meeting the jail super...
After 10-year-old booked in Punjab for 'glorifying' gun culture, DGP gives 3 days’ time to remove all such photos from social media
FIR was filed against four for 'glorifying' gun culture in A...