 Iran denies US claim it targeted tanker near India : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • World
  • Iran denies US claim it targeted tanker near India

Iran denies US claim it targeted tanker near India

'These repetitive accusations are rejected as baseless'

Iran denies US claim it targeted tanker near India

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



Reuters

Dubai, December 25

Iran denied on Monday a U.S. claim that a drone launched from Iran had struck a chemical tanker in the Indian Ocean.

The Pentagon said on the weekend that the Liberia-flagged, Japanese-owned and Netherlands-operated Chem Pluto ship was hit 200 nautical miles off the coast of India.

"These repetitive accusations are rejected as baseless," Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said at a briefing, adding that the U.S. instead should face accusations for its role in Israel's war in Gaza.

The Iranian navy has taken delivery of cruise missiles with a range of 1,000 km (621 miles) as well as reconnaissance helicopters, state media reported on Sunday, amid growing attacks on shipping lanes in the wake of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and Israel's subsequent bombardment of Gaza.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Dubai


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

He got martyred everyday: Kin of Lt Col who dies after 8 yrs in coma

2
Trending

Wedding photos of Arbaaz Khan and Shura Khan are all about love

3
World

4 days after being detained at French airport, Romanian plane with 276 Indians leaves for India; 25 passengers seek asylum

4
Punjab

Rape accused from Punjab’s Fatehgarh Sahib flees custody after being detained at Delhi airport on arrival from Bahrain

5
India

Nicaragua-bound flight carrying over 300 Indians allowed to resume journey after three days of grounding in France

6
Diaspora

Indian-origin stand-up comedian Neel Nanda dies at 32

7
J & K

Brig among three Army officers shifted over death of 3 civilians

8
India

Cold wave tightens grip on north India; dense fog at various places; Delhi airport issues passenger advisory

9
Punjab

Dense to very dense fog likely in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh in next few days

10
Punjab

Punjab government withdraws decision to sound mourning notes on martyrdom day of younger ‘Sahibzadas’

Don't Miss

View All
UNESCO award for Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli
Amritsar

UNESCO award for Amritsar's Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court
Punjab

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali
Himachal

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists
Himachal

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists

Self-propelled Shimla train on track after trial
Himachal

Self-propelled train on heritage Kalka-Shimla track after trial

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse
Punjab

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auctions, know what happens next
Trending

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auction, know what happened next

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road
Trending

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road

Top News

Madhya Pradesh cabinet expansion: Vijayvargiya, Prahlad Patel among 28 MLAs sworn in as ministers

MP Cabinet expanded; Prahlad Patel, Kailash Vijayvargiya among 28 MLAs sworn in as ministers

Total strength of Cabinet has now gone up to 31, including C...

3 days after being detained, plane carrying 303 passengers, mostly Indians, expected to take off for India today

4 days after being detained at French airport, Romanian plane with 276 Indians leaves for India; 25 passengers seek asylum

Two others released and placed on assisted witness status

Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande to visit Rajouri sector today to review ongoing counter-terrorist operations

Army Chief General Manoj Pande visits Poonch, exhorts commanders to conduct ops in ‘most professional manner’

The Army chief later flew to the 25 Infantry division headqu...

WFI not suspended, activities stopped to spread confusion: Priyanka Gandhi

WFI not suspended, activities stopped to spread confusion: Priyanka Gandhi

Congress leader accuses the Centre of spreading ‘false news’

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar speaks out for first time since INDIA meet, says he has no objection to Kharge’s projection as PM face

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar speaks out for first time since INDIA meet, says he has no objection to Kharge’s projection as PM face

‘Having taken the initiative to bring parties opposed to BJP...


Cities

View All

BSF arrests 3 men, seizes 525 gm heroin dropped by drone near border in Amritsar

BSF arrests 3 men, seizes 525 gm heroin dropped by drone near border in Amritsar

Karampura residents oppose PUDA move to dismantle roads

NGO holds awareness rally against use of Chinese string by kite flyers

Lack of public conveniences in markets inconvenience visitors

Come December 30, Vande Bharat Express train to halt at railway station in Amritsar

Surge in Ayushman admissions in Chandigarh

Surge in Ayushman admissions in Chandigarh

Inquiry committee indicts three Chandigarh civic body employees

Private schools profiling parents for admission

Carjackers target realtor’s brother

FOSWAC flags stray dog, Dadu Majra dump issues

Despite improvement, Delhi air quality in ‘severe’ category

Despite improvement, Delhi air quality in ‘severe’ category

South Delhi hotelier gets extortion call from Goldy Brar gang, police file FIR

Appoint DJB officials soon, directs Atishi

Hospital sexual harassment case: Ensure stringent action: Minister to Chief Secretary

Delhi Metro completes 21 years of operations

Crime incidents, kar sewa to plug breaches during floods stood out

Crime incidents, kar sewa to plug breaches during floods stood out

Goods worth lakhs reduced to ashes in fire at godown

He got martyred everyday: Kin of Lt Col who dies after 8 yrs in coma

Grassroots hockey league kicks off

Theatre fest ends on a colourful note

STF major crackdown on drugs led to 34.73 kg heroin recovery, 64 arrests

STF major crackdown on drugs led to 34.73 kg heroin recovery, 64 arrests

165 rolls of Chinese string seized, 2 held

Woman among 5 booked for usurping Rs 1-cr property

Lying unused, GLADA vendor market in a state of neglect

Building completion certificates issued for only 1.21% approved maps: Report

Music lovers swayed by soulful strains of sarod, sitar

Music lovers swayed by soulful strains of sarod, sitar

Hawks pip varsity, lift liberals hockey title

Rotary Club holds eye check-up camp at Fatehgarh Sahib

Kin seek FIR against singer