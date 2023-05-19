Iran executes three men over recent protests, says judiciary

Reuters

Iran executed three men on Friday over recent protests, the country's judiciary said on Twitter.

Majid Kazemi, Saleh Mirhashemi and Saeed Yaghoubi were executed in the central city of Isfahan, it said.

They were implicated in the deaths of two members of the Basij paramilitary force and a law enforcement officer.

The US State Department on Thursday called on Iran not to carry out the executions of the three men in connection with their participation in anti-government protests that spread following the death last year of a young Iranian Kurdish woman.

The three men had on Wednesday appealed to the public for support in a handwritten note saying, "Don't let them kill us.”