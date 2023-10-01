 Iran ready for ‘anti-terrorism’ cooperation with Pakistan : The Tribune India

  • World
  • Iran ready for ‘anti-terrorism’ cooperation with Pakistan

Iran ready for ‘anti-terrorism’ cooperation with Pakistan

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi condemns ‘terrorist’ bomb attack in Pakistan’s Balochistan

Iran ready for ‘anti-terrorism’ cooperation with Pakistan

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi. AP/PTI file



IANS

Tehran, October 1

A top Iranian military official has said that Iran’s armed forces are ready for any form of cooperation with Pakistan in the “all-out fight” against terrorism.

Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Mohammad Baqeri made the remarks on Saturday in a message to Pakistani Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir to extend his sympathy over a deadly “terrorist” bomb blast at a religious gathering in Balochistan, which killed at least 50.

Baqeri expressed condolences to Pakistan’s Army chief, armed forces, government and people, and prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured in the tragic incident, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the semi-official Fars news agency.

An explosion occurred near a mosque on Friday during a religious gathering in the Kora Khan area of the Mastung district in the province.

The blast has killed at least 50 people, and more than 50 others sustained injuries, according to police and health officials.

The preliminary reports and police investigation showed that it was a suicide attack. No group has claimed responsibility for the blast yet.

In a message addressed to his Pakistani counterpart Arif Alvi on Friday, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi condoled with the Pakistani government and people, and condemned the “terrorist” bomb attack. 

#Pakistan

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Grenade used for attack on Punjab Police's Mohali headquarters was for Sidhu Moosewala; Khalistani terrorist Rinda had supplied it

2
Punjab

SAD leader Jarnail Singh Wahid, wife, son arrested by Vigilance Bureau from home

3
Bathinda

20-year-old youth killed in Punjab's Muktsar; youth takes responsibility by waving sword in video

4
Diaspora

Sikh restaurant owner's car reportedly shot at, vandalised in London by alleged Khalistan supporters

5
Punjab

Congress leader Sukhpal Khaira produced before Jalalabad court, sent to jail

6
Diaspora

India raises with UK denial of envoy's entry into Scotland gurdwara

7
Business

RBI extends deadline to exchange, deposit Rs 2,000 notes till October 7

8
India

Let us not normalise whatever is happening in Canada: Jaishankar

9
Entertainment

Unraveling truth behind Waheeda Rehman's viral video dancing to ‘Aaj phir jeene ki’ - Simi Garewal sets record straight

10
Haryana

Haryana's Ror youth give up land for dollar dream

Don't Miss

View All
Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action
Punjab

Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action in Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot’s last ruler claims 1/3rd share in ~25,500-crore property
Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot's last ruler claims 1/3rd share in Rs 25,500-crore property

Nijjar killing: Justin Trudeau’s statement irresponsible, could have been rephrased, say Indian diaspora in Canada
Diaspora

Justin Trudeau's statement on Nijjar killing was irresponsible, says Indian diaspora in Canada

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla’s chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts in exchange for ‘Canadian dreams’
Diaspora

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla's chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts

Faridkot’s Sift Kaur clinches historic gold with World Record in Asian Games
Bathinda

Sift Kaur from Punjab's Faridkot shoots gold at Asian Games

At Asian Games, Nepal’s Dipendra Airee breaks Yuvraj Singh’s fastest 50 record
Sports

Nepal batter makes fastest T20I fifty in 9 balls; breaks Yuvraj Singh's 16-year-old record

Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh
Diaspora

Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh

Not Government of India’s policy to conduct extra judicial killings abroad: Jaishankar on Nijjar killing
Diaspora

Not India's policy to conduct extra judicial killings abroad: Jaishankar

Top News

Let us not normalise whatever is happening in Canada: Jaishankar

Let us not normalise whatever is happening in Canada: Jaishankar

EAM advocates contacts between two governments to resolve is...

Pro-China Opposition candidate Mohamed Muiz wins Maldives presidency

Pro-China Opposition candidate Mohamed Muiz wins Maldives presidency

PM Modi congratulates Mohamed Muizzu

‘INDIA alliance stands like a tall mountain’ says Navjot Sidhu amid ongoing Congress-AAP tension in Punjab

‘INDIA alliance stands like a tall mountain’, says Navjot Sidhu amid ongoing Congress-AAP tension in Punjab

Resentment among Punjab Congress leaders over arrest of part...

After Kukis, even Meiteis turn against Manipur CM

After Kukis, even Meiteis turn against Manipur CM

NIA nabs second accused in border conspiracy case

Government shutdown averted as President Biden signs temporary funding Bill

Government shutdown averted as President Biden signs temporary funding Bill

The package drops aid to Ukraine but increases federal disas...


Cities

View All

Farmers’ ‘rail roko’ protest ends

Farmers’ ‘rail roko’ protest ends

Amritsar MC collects over Rs 27 cr property tax till Sept 30

Ward watch: Residents decry contaminated water supply, bad roads

Finance firm staffer robbed of cash in Amritsar, 1 held

Kapurthala man held for extortion bid

VB raids on houses of Manpreet’s aide

VB raids on houses of Manpreet’s aide

Stray Canine Menace: UT dog bite cases till Aug raise concerns, cross 2 years’ count

Stray Canine Menace: UT dog bite cases till Aug raise concerns, cross 2 years’ count

Speeding auto claims Mohali dentist’s life

UT to stop diesel bus registration from mid-October for this fiscal

Arun tipped to be chief of right to service panel

Unable to pay bribe, Kharar boy hangs self

45 lakh tonne waste at Bhalswa dump to be reduced by May, says Arvind Kejriwal

45 lakh tonne waste at Bhalswa dump to be reduced by May, says Arvind Kejriwal

5 ad hoc teachers at Indraprastha college ‘displaced’

Two robbed of Rs 17 lakh in Delhi

Doctor attacked with knife in Delhi

Woman’s murder case solved, grandson held

Woman’s murder case solved, grandson held

6 held for looting truck loaded with iron rods

Paddy procurement begins today, 10.50L MT target fixed in district

YAD holds ‘Youth Milni’ to boost workers’ morale in Tarn Taran

Wahid Sandhar Sugar Mills deceived over 600 farmers, reveals VB probe

Work begins to build four bridges over Sidhwan Canal in Ludhiana at Rs 17 crore

Work begins to build four bridges over Sidhwan Canal in Ludhiana at Rs 17 crore

Administration all set to begin paddy procurement from today

Lakhimpur Kheri incident: Farmer unions to observe ‘black day’ on October 3 to seek justice for victims

Farmers' protest disrupts railway services for 3rd day

Begowal residents hold protest; demand reconstruction, repair of roads at earliest

500-MT paddy arrives in Sirhind market

500-MT paddy arrives in Sirhind market

Judges interact with jail inmates

After education, health infra to get boost: Jouramajra

Students pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, Shastri