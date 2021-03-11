Iran turns off 2 cameras of UN nuclear watchdog

Tehran, June 8

Iran turned off two surveillance cameras of the United Nations' nuclear watchdog that monitored one of its atomic sites, the state television reported on Wednesday.

The report did not identify the site, but it appeared to be a new pressure technique by Tehran as Western nations seek to censure Iran at a meeting this week of the International Atomic Energy Agency.

The Iranian state television report described the two cameras as monitoring “OLEM enrichment levels and flowmeters”. That appeared to refer to the IAEA's Online Enrichment Monitors, which watch the enrichment of uranium gas through piping at enrichment facilities.

Iran currently is enriching at both its Fordo and Natanz underground nuclear sites.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran has so far had extensive cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency,” state TV said in its report. “Unfortunately, the agency, without considering this cooperation...not only did not appreciate this cooperation, but also considered it a duty of Iran.” Tehran said its civilian nuclear arm, the Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran, monitored the shutdown of the cameras. It said 80 per cent of the existing cameras are IAEA “safeguard” cameras and they will continue to operate as before.

The Vienna-based IAEA declined to immediately comment.

Iran already has been holding footage from IAEA surveillance cameras since February 2021 as a pressure tactic to restore the atomic accord.

In 2018, then President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew America from the accord, raising tensions across the wider Middle East and sparking a series of attacks and incidents. — AP

Pressure tactic