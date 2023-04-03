Iran: Warned off US aircraft close to Gulf of Oman

Dubai, April 2
The Iranian navy said it identified and warned off a US reconnaissance plane near the Gulf of Oman on Sunday, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.
“After the warning, the plane was prevented from entering the country's skies without authorization," said the report, identifying the plane as a US Navy EP-3E.
While the opening line of the Tasnim report said the aircraft had crossed into Iranian airspace, the same report also said the aircraft had not entered Iranian skies and had left after the warning.
The US Defence Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment. — Reuters
