Iranian player told not to return home over 'hijab row'

Dubai, January 4

Iranian chess player Sara Khadem has been ‘warned not to return to Iran’ after she competed without hijab at FIDE World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championships in Almaty, Kazakhstan, last week, reported a daily.

The 25-year-old player arrived in Spain on Tuesday after receiving what a source close to her said were warnings not to return home for competing without a hijab — a headscarf mandatory under the country’s dress codes.

The source said Khadem later received several phone calls in which some people warned her against returning home after the tournament, reported the daily.

The source also said Khadem’s relatives and parents, who are in Iran, had also received threats. However, Iran’s Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the case.

Meanwhile, Iran’s semi-official ISNA news agency said Taraneh Alidoosti, the 38-year-old star of Asghar Farhadi’s Oscar-winning “The Salesman” was, released on bail after three weeks.

She had posted at least three messages in support of the protests on Instagram before her account was disabled. — Agencies

