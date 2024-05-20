Iranian President Raisi's death: Pakistan to observe one-day state mourning, flag to fly at half-mast

Ajay Banerjee
New Delhi, May 20
Pakistan on Monday announced it will observe one-day mourning and the flag will fly at half-mast as a mark of respect for Iranian President of Dr Seyed Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian who died in a helicopter crash in the Varzaqan region of Azerbaijan, in the northwest of Iran.
Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif posted on X: “Pakistan will observe a day of mourning and the flag will fly at half mast as a mark of respect for President Raisi and his companions and in solidarity with Brotherly Iran”.
Pakistan had the pleasure of hosting President Raisi and Foreign Minister Abdollahian on a historic visit, less than a month ago. They were good friends of Pakistan, Sharief said.
In another post Sharif said: “Had been anxiously following developments regarding the reported crash landing of President Raisi’s helicopter. Was hoping for good news. Alas, this was not to be. I along with the government and people of Pakistan extend our deepest condolences and sympathies to the Iranian nation on this terrible loss.”.
The great Iranian nation will overcome this tragedy with customary courage, he added.
