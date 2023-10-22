Iranian teenage girl who fell into coma after alleged hijab encounter is ‘brain dead’: Report

Dubai, October 22
A teenage Iranian girl, who fell into a coma earlier this month following an alleged encounter with officers over violating the country’s hijab law, is said to be “brain dead”, Iranian state media reported on Sunday.
“Follow-ups on the latest health condition of Armita Geravand indicate that her health condition as brain dead seems certain despite the efforts of the medical staff,” the Islamic Republic of Iran News Network said.
Iranian authorities have denied claims by rights groups that the 16-year-old was hurt after a confrontation on October 1 with officers enforcing the mandatory Islamic dress code in the Tehran metro.
The report on Geravand could revive nationwide protests sparked by the death of 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian woman Mahsa Amini last year in the custody of morality police.
