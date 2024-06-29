Iranians vote to elect prez after Raisi’s death in chopper crash

Dubai, June 28
Iranians started voting on Friday for a new president following the death of Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash, choosing from a tightly controlled group of four candidates loyal to the supreme leader at a time of growing public frustration.
State television showed queues inside polling stations in several cities. More than 61 million Iranians are eligible to vote. While the election is unlikely to bring a major shift in the Islamic Republic’s policies, its outcome could influence the succession to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran’s 85-year-old supreme leader, in power since 1989.
Manual counting of ballots means it is expected to be two days before the final result is announced, though initial figures may come out around midday on Saturday.
Three candidates are hardliners and one is a low-profile comparative moderate, backed by the reformist faction that has largely been sidelined in Iran in recent years. — Reuters
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
5 tank-bound Army soldiers swept away while crossing river in Ladakh
The Army men were crossing the river in T-72 tank as part of...
Iran seesawing vote results put race between reformist Masoud Pezeshkian and hard-liner Saeed Jalili
After counting over 12 million votes, Pezeshkian had 5.3 mil...
Vasant Vihar wall collapse: 3 bodies found, toll in rain-related incidents in Delhi rises to 8
Monsoon arrived with a fury, lashing the city with its highe...
Bengal Governor files defamation suit against CM Mamata Banerjee for unsavoury remarks
Bose criticised Banerjee for her remarks; stated it was expe...
AAP calls for protest at BJP headquarters, Delhi Police say no permission
Barricades have been put up and paramilitary personnel deplo...