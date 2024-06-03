 Iran's hard-line parliament speaker Mohammad Qalibaf registers as presidential candidate : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • World
  • Iran's hard-line parliament speaker Mohammad Qalibaf registers as presidential candidate

Iran's hard-line parliament speaker Mohammad Qalibaf registers as presidential candidate

Qalibaf ran unsuccessfully for president in 2005 and 2013; withdrew from the 2017 presidential campaign

Iran's hard-line parliament speaker Mohammad Qalibaf registers as presidential candidate

Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, center, takes an oath during the opening ceremony of the new parliament term in Tehran, Iran, May 27, 2024. AP/PTI



AP

Dubai, June 3

Iran's hard-line parliament speaker registered Monday for country's June 28 presidential election, the last day for aspirants to enter the race.

The entry of Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf brings a prominent candidate with close ties to the country's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard into the vote to replace President Ebrahim Raisi, who died in a helicopter crash with seven others on May 19.

The election comes at a time of heightened tensions between Iran and the West over Tehran's rapidly advancing nuclear program, its arming of Russia in that country's war on Ukraine and its wide-reaching crackdowns on dissent.

Meanwhile, Iran's support of militia proxy forces throughout the wider Middle East have been in increased focus as Yemen's Houthi rebels attack ships in the Red Sea over the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip.

Qalibaf, 62, initially became speaker following a string of failed presidential bids and 12 years as the leader of Iran's capital city, during which he built onto Tehran's subway and supported the construction of modern high-rises. He was recently re-elected as speaker.

Many, however, know Qalibaf for his support, as a Revolutionary Guard general, for a violent crackdown on Iranian university students in 1999. He also reportedly ordered live gunfire to be used against Iranian students in 2003 while serving as the country's police chief.

Qalibaf ran unsuccessfully for president in 2005 and 2013. He withdrew from the 2017 presidential campaign.

Speaking to journalists after his registration, Qalibaf said he would continue along the same path as Raisi and the late Guard Gen Qassem Soleimani, a figure revered by many in Iran after his 2020 killing in a US drone strike.

Qalibaf insisted he would not allow “another round of mismanagement” to happen in the country and mentioned poverty and price pressures affecting Iranians as the country strains under international sanctions.

“If I didn't register, the work we have started for resolving economic issues of the people in the popular government (of Raisi) and the revolutionary parliament, and is now at the stage of fruition, will remain unfinished,” Qalibaf said.

However, it remains unclear what those plans actually would entail as Iran's rial currency again nears 600,000 to the dollar. The currency had been trading at 32,000 rials to the dollar when Tehran signed the 2015 nuclear accord with world powers.

Iran's parliament plays a secondary role in governing the country, though it can intensify pressure on a presidential administration when deciding on the annual budget and other important bills. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, 85, has the final say in all important state matters.

A trained pilot, Qalibaf served in the paramilitary Guard during the country's bloody 1980s war with Iraq. After the conflict, he served as the head of the Guard's construction arm, Khatam al-Anbia.

Qalibaf then served as the head of the Guard's air force, during which in 1999 he co-signed a letter to reformist President Mohammad Khatami amid student protests in Tehran over the government closing of a reformist newspaper and a subsequent security force crackdown. The letter warned Khatami that the Guard would take action unilaterally unless he agreed to put down the demonstrations.

Violence around the protests saw several killed, hundreds wounded and thousands arrested.

Qalibaf then served as the head of Iran's police, modernizing the force and implementing the country's 110 emergency phone number. However, a leaked recording of a later meeting between Qalibaf and members of the Guard's volunteer Basij force included him claiming that he ordered gunfire be used against demonstrators in 2003, as well as praising the violence used in Iran's 2009 Green Movement protests.

Among those already registered are hard-line former President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, another former parliament speaker, Ali Larijani, and former Iranian Central Bank chief Abdolnasser Hemmati, who also ran in 2021.

More candidates may yet emerge. The country's acting president, Mohammad Mokhber, previously a behind-the-scenes bureaucrat, could be the front-runner because he has already been seen meeting with Khamenei. Also discussed as a possible aspirant is the former reformist, Khatami.

But it remains unlikely Iran's Shiite theocracy will allow Ahmadinejad or Khatami to run. A 12-member Guardian Council, a panel of clerics and jurists ultimately overseen by Khamenei, will decide on a final candidate list. That panel has never accepted a woman or anyone calling for radical change to the country's governance.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Dubai


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

23-year-old Indian student goes missing in US state of California

2
Patiala

Lok Sabha poll over, farmers head to Shambhu

3
Haryana

IAS couple’s 27-year-old daughter jumps off 10th floor in south Mumbai; suicide note found

4
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh Speaker accepts resignations of 3 Independent MLAs

5
Punjab

Minister Anmol to wed on June 16

6
Punjab

Contempt proceedings against IAS officer

7
India

Election Commission asks Congress to share information on Amit Shah ‘calling up’ 150 DMs ahead of counting

8
India

Former BrahMos Aerospace engineer gets life imprisonment under Official Secrets Act for leaking info to Pakistan’s ISI

9
Comment

Blue Star was ill-planned, badly executed

10
Trending

Raveena Tandon was not drunk, her car didn't hit anyone: Police

Don't Miss

View All
Hottest May day in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C
Chandigarh

Hottest May day in Chandigarh in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857
Haryana first war of independence

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C
Haryana

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal earns prestigious UN award
Himachal

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal Pradesh earns prestigious UN award

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season
Himachal

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Top News

Lok Sabha poll counting: Narendra Modi eyes record-equalling feat, Opposition hopes for rebound

Lok Sabha poll counting: Narendra Modi eyes record-equalling feat, Opposition hopes for rebound

While most experts have long seen the BJP-led NDA as the fav...

Delhi excise case: Over Rs 1,100 crore laundered, alleges ED in supplementary charge sheet filed against K Kavitha

Delhi excise case: Over Rs 1,100 crore laundered, alleges ED in supplementary charge sheet filed against K Kavitha

According to the ED, out of Rs 1,100 crore, Kavitha was invo...

Punjab Assembly Speaker accepts AAP turncoat Sheetal Angural’s resignation

Punjab Assembly Speaker accepts AAP turncoat Sheetal Angural’s resignation

Angural, who was Jalandhar West MLA, had tendered his resign...

AAP alleges Arvind Kejriwal weighed thrice in Tihar jail with different machines, not provided cooler

Arvind Kejriwal weighed thrice in Tihar jail with different machines, not provided cooler, alleges AAP

The Tihar jail authorities refute the AAP leaders' claim, sa...

Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldie Brar gangs were planning to use minors to kill Salman Khan: Police

Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldie Brar gangs were planning to use minors to kill Salman Khan: Police

Navi Mumbai Police uncover a plot to kill the actor during t...


Cities

View All

A day after polls, SAD’s Joshi relaxes with family, friends

A day after polls, SAD’s Joshi relaxes with family, friends

Dhaliwal visits Lakhowal village youth’s family, spends time in fields, cattle farm

Three-tier security for nine strong rooms in city, rural belt

Open house: With voting for the Lok Sabha elections over, what issues need to be addressed on priority?

Fire breaks out at shop, no loss of life reported

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Counting of votes for Chandigarh to be held at Sector 26 college

Counting of votes for Chandigarh to be held at Sector 26 college

Officials blame heat, summer vacation for slight dip in polling

After hectic campaigning, Tandon spends time with family, Tewari resumes workout routine

Day after, Anandpur Sahib candidates relax

61.01% turnout in three Mohali constituencies

Delhi water crisis: Supreme Court asks Centre to convene meeting of Upper Yamuna River Board on June 5

Delhi water crisis: Supreme Court asks Centre to convene meeting of Upper Yamuna River Board on June 5

Arvind Kejriwal weighed thrice in Tihar jail with different machines, not provided cooler, alleges AAP

Supreme Court to hear Manish Sisodia’s bail pleas in excise policy cases on Tuesday

Amid water shortage, Atishi writes to UP, Haryana CMs

Fire breaks out in 3 coaches of Taj Express in Delhi

Punjab Assembly Speaker accepts AAP turncoat Sheetal Angural’s resignation

Punjab Assembly Speaker accepts AAP turncoat Sheetal Angural’s resignation

Urban areas lead in voter turnout in Jalandhar

Discounts, incentives fail to draw electorate in Jalandhar

Open House: With voting for the Lok Sabha elections over, what issues need to be addressed on priority?

2 arrested for bribing voters

Ludhiana District registers 60.12 per cent voter turnout

Ludhiana District registers 60.12 per cent voter turnout

Post-poll scrutiny of Form 17A held in Ludhiana

10 FIRs filed for poll code violations

Major fire breaks out in hardware store in Ludhiana

Collision between goods trains at New Sirhind railway station hits rail services

Power engineers object to poll duty

Power engineers object to poll duty

Lok Sabha poll over, farmers head to Shambhu