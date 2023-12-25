Iran’s navy adds cruise missiles to its armoury

Dubai, December 24

Iran’s navy on Sunday added domestically produced sophisticated cruise missiles to its arsenal, state TV reported.

The TV said both Talaeieh and Nasir cruise missiles had arrived at a naval base near the Indian Ocean in the southern Iranian port of Konarak, some 1,400 km southeast of the capital, Tehran.

Iran’s navy chief Admiral Shahram Irani said the Talaeieh had a range of more than 1,000 km and called it “fully smart”. Irani said the cruise missile was capable of changing targets during travel. He said the Nasi had a 1 100-km range and could be installed on warships. Last month, a container ship owned by an Israeli billionaire came under attack from a suspected Iranian drone in the Indian Ocean, as Israel wages war on Iran-backed Hamas in the Gaza Strip. From time to time, Iran announces the test-firing, production and commissioning of new military equipment that cannot be independently verified.

The country says it has a stock of various kinds of missiles with ranges up to 2,000 km. — AP

