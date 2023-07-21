 Iraq expels Sweden’s envoy after Quran desecrated in Stockholm : The Tribune India

  • World
  • Iraq expels Sweden’s envoy after Quran desecrated in Stockholm

Iraq expels Sweden’s envoy after Quran desecrated in Stockholm

Protesters storm Swedish embassy in Baghdad | Ericsson’s licence suspended

Iraq expels Sweden’s envoy after Quran desecrated in Stockholm

Protesters clash with security men in Baghdad. Reuters



Baghdad, July 20

Iraq’s prime minister ordered expulsion of the Swedish ambassador from Iraq and the withdrawal of the Iraqi charge d’affaires from Sweden on Thursday as a man desecrated a copy of the Quran in Stockholm with permission from Swedish authorities. The diplomatic blowup came hours after Iraqi protesters, angered by the planned burning of a copy of the Islamic holy book, stormed the Swedish Embassy in Baghdad early on Thursday, breaking into the compound and lighting a small fire.

US flays iraq security

  • The US condemned the attack on the Swedish Embassy in Baghdad over the planned Quran burning in Stockholm.
  • It criticised Iraq’s security forces for not preventing protesters from breaching the diplomatic post.

Online videos showed demonstrators at the diplomatic post waving flags and signs showing the influential Iraqi Shiite cleric and political leader Muqtada al-Sadr before a planned burning of the Islamic holy book on Thursday in Stockholm by an Iraqi asylum-seeker who burned a copy of the Quran in a previous demonstration last month.

Flare-up trigger

  • Two men hold an anti-Islam protest and desecrate the Quran near Iraq’s embassy in Stockholm, drawing protests.
  • The right to hold public protest is strong in Sweden where blasphemy laws were abandoned in the 1970s.

Following the incident, the Swedish Embassy announced that it had closed to visitors without specifying when it would reopen. Iraq PM Mohammed Shia al-Sudani stated that authorities would prosecute those responsible for the arson as well as referring “negligent security officials” for investigation.

He also mentioned that Iraq had informed its Swedish counterpart on Wednesday that Iraq would cut off diplomatic relations should the Quran burning go forward.

In Stockholm, two men held an anti-Islam protest on a lawn about 100 meters (300 feet) from the Iraq Embassy. One of them, identified by Swedish media as Salwan Momika, an Iraqi Christian living in Sweden, stepped on and kicked the Quran, but didn’t set it on fire. Momika also stepped on and kicked an Iraqi flag and photographs of Sadr and of Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. About 50 people including journalists and a handful of counter-demonstrators watched the demonstration from behind police barricades. The head of Iraq’s Media and Communications Commission announced it had suspended the licence of Swedish company Ericsson to operate in Iraq.

Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billström called the attacks on embassy “completely unacceptable” and said the ministry would summon Iraq’s charge d’affaires in Stockholm. — AP

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Centre may act against Twitter over Manipur video, asks social media to take down clip

2
Nation

Watch chilling video of speeding Jaguar mowing down bystanders gathered to see accident-hit Thar on ISKCON bridge in Ahmedabad

3
Diaspora

Canada govt receives overwhelming response for new work permit for H-1B visa holders from US

4
Nation

Manipur police arrest 'mastermind' behind parading two tribal women naked, molesting them

5
Nation

9 killed, 10 injured as speeding Jaguar ploughs into crowd at accident site in Ahmedabad

6
Nation

Manipur video 'shameful, none will be spared', says PM Modi

7
Delhi

Woman pilot 'hit' 10-year-old domestic help with 'hot tongs'

8
Trending

Akshay Kumar tweets 'shaken, disgusted' over Manipur video; users troll him, say 'wish you had spoken before'

9
Nation

Manipur horror: 4 including man who directed mob arrested; CM Biren Singh says culprits deserve capital punishment

10
Punjab

Retired PCS officer Jagdish Johal arrested in Mohali's multi-crore guava plants compensation scam

Don't Miss

View All
46% of rivers in country polluted
Nation

46% of rivers in India polluted

Monsoon fury: No home, no school, Jalandhar village kids left high & dry
Punjab

Monsoon fury: No home, no school, Jalandhar village kids left high & dry

Religious barriers blur as relief for flood-affected pours in
Jalandhar

Religious barriers blur as relief for flood-affected pours in

Paddy on 2.59 lakh acres ruined; farmers join hands to turn misery into hope
Punjab

Paddy on 2.59 lakh acres ruined in Punjab; farmers join hands to turn misery into hope

Pune farmer becomes millionaire amid rising tomato prices, earns Rs 3 crore in a month
Nation

Amid skyrocketing tomato prices, Pune farmer earns Rs 3 crore in a month

Punjab’s Faridkot-based doctor appointed to key admin position in US
Diaspora

Punjab-origin doctor from Faridkot gets key administrative post in US

Meet the woman who holds world record for largest donation of breast milk, fed thousands of premature babies
Trending

Meet the woman who holds world record for largest donation of breast milk, fed thousands of premature babies

As floodwaters recede, stories of valour surface
Punjab

As floodwaters recede, stories of valour surface in Pathankot

Top News

Women paraded naked: Manipur shocker sparks nationwide outrage; 140 cr Indians shamed: Modi; House stalled

Women paraded naked: Manipur shocker sparks nationwide outrage; 140 cr Indians shamed: Modi; House stalled

Oppn wants debate, PM’s statement in Parl | Govt says Home M...

Mob leader among four arrested

Mob leader among four arrested in Manipur

Twitter restrained from sharing video clips

Grossest of rights violation: SC says if govt won’t act, it will

Manipur incident grossest of rights violation: Supreme Court says if govt won't act, it will

Asks Centre, state to inform about action taken by July 28

4.4-magnitude earthquake jolts Jaipur

4.4-magnitude earthquake jolts Jaipur

The earthquake occurred at 4.09 am and struck at a shallow d...

Democracy has turned into mobocracy: Cong slams govt over Manipur unrest

Democracy has turned into mobocracy: Congress slams govt over Manipur unrest

Seeks President’s rule, CM’s ouster


Cities

View All

Give fair compensation for land acquired: KMSC

Give fair compensation for land acquired: KMSC

Water level in Ravi expected to ebb; Dhaliwal visits area

Three youths attack cops during checking in Chatiwind area

State of amenities: Park in White Avenue Colony lacks proper maintenance

Knotty affair: Hanging wires a blot on Jalebi Wala Chowk

Bins for hazardous, sanitary waste soon

Bins for hazardous, sanitary waste soon

Dadu Majra dump: High Court puts Chandigarh MC on notice

Youths shot at with airgun

Rains leave Chandigarh roads in tatters

Makhan Majra bridge reopens after 10 days

Ordinance issue will go to Constitution Bench

Delhi: Ordinance issue will go to Constitution Bench

High Court: Explain basis for trial exemption to Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia

5th Chintels tower declared unsafe, three deteriorating

Yamuna now below danger mark

L-G, CM fail to iron out differences, SC to appoint ad hoc DERC chief

Paddy crop damaged in over 31K acres in Jalandhar, K’thala

Paddy crop damaged in over 31K acres in Jalandhar, K’thala

Monsoon fury: No home, no school, Jalandhar village kids left high & dry

Thick-skinned officials fail to ensure villagers’ safety

1,220 litres of lahan recovered, two held

2 arrested for theft at house

New international airport to miss another deadline, fourth in a row

New international airport to miss another deadline, fourth in a row

Noorwala Road potholes serious threat, residents seek speedy action

GHS, Salem Tabri: Poor upkeep, inadequate amenities add to govt school students’ woes

Two persons electrocuted at Dhandari Khurd

Reserve 24 wards for SC community, demand bodies

Remove water from vacant plots, says Patiala DC

Remove water from vacant plots, says Patiala DC

Sewer men, safai workers ill-equipped

Five car-borne youths loot Rs 70K, mobile phone

Patiala: Workshop for wardens held