IS claims responsibility after 143 killed in Russia concert shooting; 4 gunmen held

Moscow, March 23
Russia has arrested 11 persons, including four suspected gunmen, in connection with a shooting rampage that killed at least 143 in a concert hall near Moscow, the Kremlin said on Saturday.
Militant group Islamic State claimed responsibility for Friday’s attack, the deadliest in Russia in 20 years. But there were indications that Russia quiet neighbourhood,” he said in Singapore in response to a question on India’s ties with Pakistan. “It’s not a one-off happening... but very sustained, almost at an industry level... So what we have come to conclude is that we have to find a way of addressing (the menace), that dodging the problem gets us nowhere, it only invites more trouble,” he said after a lecture at the South Asian Studies of National University of Singapore. Jaishankar is on a visit to Singapore after which he will go to the Philippines and Malaysia.
In the Philippines, Jaishankar will meet Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo to discuss trade and tourism. They could also mull over a proposed cooperation among Philippines, Japan, and India with regard to the Indo-Pacific Region.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal issues first direction from ED custody, say AAP sources
Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on Thursday
Delhi Police beef up security ahead of AAP's protest against Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest
This comes after AAP decides to take out a candle march and ...
24-year-old Indian woman professional dies in car accident in US
Arshia Joshi loses her life in a tragic car accident in Penn...
IIT student on way to joining ISIS detained in Assam
The student was nabbed in Hajo area near Guwahati on Saturda...
‘Interference’: MEA summons German envoy over remarks on Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest
Says ‘biased assumptions’ are unwarranted