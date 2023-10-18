IS gunman kills two in Brussels, shot dead

Brussels, October 17
A Tunisian gunman allegedly killed two Swedish football fans in Brussels, Belgium, late Monday night. The accused, who identified himself as a member of Islamic State (IS) and claimed responsibility in a video posted online, was shot dead by the police hours after the attack.
Sweden’s PM Ulf Kristersson said the incident showed Europe must bolster security to protect itself. The gunman was also suspected of wounding another Swedish national before being killed.
France President Emmanuel Macron said Europe had been seeing a rise of “Islamist terrorism”. The shooting came at a time of heightened security concerns across much of Europe linked to the Israel-Hamas conflict.
In Italy, two of “Islamic State” were arrested in counter-terrorism swoop, said Milan prosecutors’ office. — Agencies
