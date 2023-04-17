IS ‘kills’ 26 truffle hunters in Syria

beirut, April 16
Islamic State militants have killed 26 persons who were foraging for wild truffles in Syria’s Hama region on Sunday, as per reports.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition media group based in Britain, said civilians and military personnel were among the victims of the attack in the outskirts of the city of Hama, 186 kilometres north of Damascus.
Foraging for truffles can help people earn money, as the seasonal delicacy fetches a high price. — AP
