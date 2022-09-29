Ishaq Dar is cash-strapped Pak's finance min

Islamabad, September 28
Cash-strapped Pakistan on Wednesday turned to Ishaq Dar, a three-time former finance minister, to steer the country’s economy out of the woods and the impact of the unprecedented floods after he ended five years of self-exile in the UK.
The 72-year-old senior leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), who had been in self-exile since 2017 after being accused in a corruption case, was appointed as the finance minister a day after he was sworn in as a Senator amid loud protests by former premier Imran Khan’s party members who shouted slogans, calling him a “thief” and an “absconder.”
President Arif Alvi administered the oath to Dar, who has held the post three times in the past.
