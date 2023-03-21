ISI Brigadier killed in terror attack in northwest Pakistan

PTI

Peshawar, March 21

A high-ranking officer of Pakistan’s spy agency ISI was killed along with his driver on Tuesday night when “hard core terrorists” ambushed his vehicle in the country’s northwest, security officials and police said.

Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki from the Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) was killed “while leading the encounter from the front” in South Waziristan’s Angoor Adda, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) - the media wing of the army.

In the statement, the ISPR said that intense fire was exchanged between the two sides.

Seven members of his team were injured, including two who were critically wounded.

