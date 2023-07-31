 ISIS behind suicide blast at JUI-F political convention that killed 44 in Pakistan: Police : The Tribune India

  • World
  • ISIS behind suicide blast at JUI-F political convention that killed 44 in Pakistan: Police

ISIS behind suicide blast at JUI-F political convention that killed 44 in Pakistan: Police

The attack took place on Sunday when more than 400 members of Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl had gathered for a meeting

ISIS behind suicide blast at JUI-F political convention that killed 44 in Pakistan: Police

An ambulance carries the injured to the hospital, after a blast in Bajaur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Pakistan, on July 30, 2023. Rescue 1122/Handout via Reuters



PTI

Peshawar, July 31

Police in Pakistan’s restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province said on Monday that an initial probe has suggested that the banned terrorist group ISIS is behind the suicide attack on a political convention of a hardline Islamist party that killed at least 44 people and injured over 100.

The attack took place on Sunday when more than 400 members of the conservative Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) party, known for its links to hardline political Islam, had gathered for a meeting under a canopy in the town of Khar, which borders Afghanistan.

“We are still investigating and gathering information on the Bajaur blast. The Initial probe shows that banned outfit Daesh (ISIS) was involved,” Geo News quoted police officials as saying.

The police said they were gathering details of the suicide bomber, while the bomb disposal squad team was collecting evidence from the site.

District Police Officer Nazir Khan said three suspects have been taken into custody.

Provincial police chief Akhtar Hayat Khan said 10 kilogrammes of explosives set off by a suicide bomber were used in the blast. He said the bomber was among the attendees seated in the front rows of the convention.

Local police said the attacker detonated explosives near the convention’s stage.

According to police and witnesses, the blast occurred as soon as JUI-F District Amir Maulana Abdul Rasheed reached the stage.

The deceased included JUI-F Tehsil Khar Maulana Ziaullah Jan, Navagai Tehsil General Secretary Maulana Hameedullah, District Information Secretary Mujahid Khan and dozens of party workers.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) caretaker health minister Riaz Anwar said on Sunday night that 44 people lost their lives while more than 100 were injured in the attack.

An emergency has been declared in the hospitals of Bajaur and adjoining areas where most of the injured were taken. The critically injured have been transported from Bajaur to hospitals in the provincial capital Peshawar by military helicopters.

Bajaur District Health Officer Dr Faisal Kamal said more than 150 injured people had been brought to the Bajaur District Headquarters Hospital.

“Over 35 people have been referred to the Timargarh hospital while 15 critically injured persons have been sent to Peshawar via a Pakistan Army helicopter,” he was quoted as saying by the Dawn newspaper.

Rescuers have warned the death toll may rise further, as 15 people are in critical condition.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has strongly condemned the blast and vowed that those responsible will be identified and punished.

“The Pakistani nation, law enforcement agencies and our protectors will never allow such cowardly tactics of the enemy to succeed,” he tweeted.

Sharif spoke to JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman to express his condolences.

“We are equal participants in your grief. The criminals will be truly punished and bringing an end to terrorism is the commitment of the entire nation,” he said.

He ordered an investigation into the incident and instructed that the critically injured persons be transferred to other hospitals on a helicopter.

Pakistan President Arif Alvi prayed for eternal peace for the departed souls and commiserated with the bereaved families. He also wished speedy recovery for the injured and emphasised timely medical assistance to them.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caretaker Chief Minister Azam Khan sought a detailed report on the blast from police.

He also visited the Combined Military Hospital in Peshawar, where he met and inquired about the health of injured persons.

Rahim Shah, a witness, told Dawn.com that more than 500 people were attending the convention when the blast occurred.

“We were listening to a bayan [sermon] when a powerful explosion knocked me unconscious,” he said.

Shah narrated that when he regained consciousness, there was blood everywhere.

“People were screaming and even shots were fired,” he added.

Sabeehullah, a 24-year-old JUI-F supporter who had his arm fractured by the blast, said the scale of injuries was horrifying.

“There was utter confusion, with human flesh, limbs, and body parts scattered throughout the area, alongside lifeless bodies. I found myself lying next to someone who had lost their limbs. The air was filled with the smell of human flesh,” he was quoted as saying in the report.

The JUI-F chief, in a statement issued by the party’s media cell, expressed grief over the incident. He sought an inquiry into the attack from Prime Minister Sharif and the KP government.

“May Allah raise the ranks of martyrs,” Fazl said and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

He also appealed to JUI-F workers to immediately reach hospitals and provide blood donations.

In a tweet, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah vowed to bring the perpetrators of today’s attack to justice.

“The cowardly acts of terrorists cannot dampen our spirits,” he said.

Former prime minister Imran Khan said he was saddened to learn about the blast and extended condolences to the victims’ families.

“The rise in terror incidents across Pakistan particularly in KP, calls for an urgent need to reconsider our priorities,” he said, adding that the authorities should focus on eliminating terrorism.

Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the Taliban government in Afghanistan, has condemned the attack. TTP spokesman Khalid Khurrasani also condemned the blast.

Pakistan has witnessed a surge in terrorist attacks following the Taliban’s return to power in Afghanistan in August 2021.

On January 30, a Pakistan Taliban suicide bomber blew himself up during the afternoon prayers in a mosque in Peshawar, killing 101 people and injuring more than 200 others.

In February, heavily-armed TTP militants stormed the Karachi Police chief’s office in Pakistan’s most populous city, sparking gunfire that killed three rebels and four others, including two police constables.

#Pakistan

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Video of Himachal farmers dumping apples in water stream goes viral; allege forced to throw due to road closure

2
World

44 killed in suicide blast at Islamic party's meeting in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province

3
Punjab

Swept away by Sutlej, 2 of Jagraon held in Pakistan

4
Nation

Indian woman Anju gifted money and land for embracing Islam in Pakistan

5
Diaspora

Indian-origin teen stabbed, robbed on his birthday in Australia

6
Nation

Opposition rattled as Sharad Pawar likely to confer award on PM Modi in Pune

7
Trending

ITR humour takes social media by storm; netizens invoke 'Shaktimaan', 'Jethalal'

8
Nation

Railway Protection Force constable shoots dead his senior, 3 passengers on board Jaipur-Mumbai train

9
Punjab

BBMB sets new power generation record of 625.26 lakh units in a single day

10
Nation

Govt failed to control Manipur ethnic strife; PM Modi shows 'brazen indifference': INDIA bloc MPs

Don't Miss

View All
Swept away by Sutlej, 2 of Jagraon held in Pak
Punjab

Swept away by Sutlej, 2 of Jagraon held in Pakistan

Video of Himachal farmers dumping apples in water stream goes viral; allege forced to throw due to road closure
Himachal

Video of Himachal farmers dumping apples in water stream goes viral; allege forced to throw due to road closure

Illegal mining weakens Ghaggar embankments
Punjab

Illegal mining weakens Ghaggar embankments in Patiala district

In flood-hit villages, teachers go out of their way to help students with studies
Jalandhar

In flood-hit Lohian villages, teachers go out of their way to help students with studies

With floods, dream of marriages of daughters also swept away
Punjab

With floods, Jalandhar villagers' dream of marriages of daughters also swept away

15-ft toe wall built by Haryana wreaking havoc in Patiala, Sangrur, allege villagers
Punjab

15-ft toe wall built by Haryana wreaking havoc in Patiala, Sangrur, allege villagers

33 years on, committee yet to come up with strategy to tame Ghaggar
Nation

33 years on, committee yet to come up with strategy to tame Ghaggar

~5K reward for those who help road accident victims
Punjab

Punjab: Rs 5K reward for those who help road accident victims

Top News

2 women paraded naked in Manipur sexual violence video move Supreme Court against state govt and Centre

2 women paraded naked in Manipur sexual violence video move Supreme Court against state govt and Centre

Their petition is likely to be taken up by a Bench led by CJ...

Appeal to opposition not to disturb peace in Manipur, discuss matter in Parliament: Anurag Thakur

Appeal to opposition not to disturb peace in Manipur, discuss matter in Parliament: Anurag Thakur

Says Union Home Minister Amit Shah had spent four days in Ma...

Opposition MPs brief INDIA bloc parties on Manipur situation

Opposition MPs brief INDIA bloc parties on Manipur situation

Meet at the Parliament House and highlight the ground realit...

Lok Sabha adjourned till 2pm amid opposition protest over Manipur

Lok Sabha adjourned till 2pm amid opposition protest over Manipur

As the protests continue, the speaker appeals to the opposit...

4 persons on board train from Jaipur to Mumbai shot dead by Railway Protection Force jawan

Railway Protection Force constable shoots dead his senior, 3 passengers on board Jaipur-Mumbai train

After killing his senior, the constable goes to another bogi...


Cities

View All

Flood threat persists in Mand area with Sutlej still in spate

Flood threat persists in Mand area with Sutlej still in spate

Complete girdawari by August 15, minister tells Revenue Dept

AAP minister, Congress MP share dais for development project

Arjun Ram Meghwal tunes in to ‘Mann Ki Baat’ along with BJP workers

Knotty affair: Set up on Guru Hargobind Sahib's order, historic bazaar turns a mess

15 injured as 5 cars collide on highway

15 injured as 5 cars collide on highway

Of 10K listed vendors of city, only 2K in business, lowest in country

Of 10K listed vendors of Chandigarh, only 2K in business, lowest in country

Punjab Police ASI’s son held for supplying drugs in Chandigarh

Tipsy driver crashes into power pole, parked car at Sector 46, Chandigarh

Covid-19 on mind, PGI mulls course in infectious diseases

125 eye flu cases daily in Mohali

20 years after FIR, court acquits two men charged with using fake passports

20 years after FIR, court acquits two men charged with using fake passports

Violence at Muharram processions, 3 cases filed

Three boys feared drowned in Yamuna

Fire breaks out at Delhi shoe factory, no casualty

‘Van Mahotsav’ at sanctuary, free saplings distributed

Disease threat looms large as garbage piles up in Kapurthala

Disease threat looms large as garbage piles up in Kapurthala

Give possession of flat or return money, consumer panel tells JIT

Tireless teamwork to aid of flood-hit Jalandhar villages

Punjab Agriculture Department aims to replant saplings on 2 lakh acres

Education takes back seat in Jalandhar's Dhakka Basti

Smart City Mission deadline extended

Smart City Mission deadline extended

Swept away by Sutlej, 2 of Jagraon held in Pakistan

Ludhiana sees increase in conjunctivitis cases

Thief beaten to death, 9 migrant workers booked

Car snatcher arrested within hours after crime

18 months on, Patiala MC gets nod for drive to sterilise canines

18 months on, Patiala MC gets nod for drive to sterilise canines

Punjabi University, Patiala, archers bag medals in China

Flood fury: Patiala's urban area residents seek compensation, too

Students plant trees in Patiala, vow to nurture them

Patiala: Undue pressure by Education Department over student enrolment, allege teachers