ISIS-K claims hand in Pak embassy attack

Islamabad, December 4
The Islamic State on Sunday claimed responsibility for an attack on Pakistan’s embassy in the Afghan capital in which the Charge d’Affaires escaped unharmed but a guard was critically injured.
In a brief statement, the terror group’s Khorasan chapter (ISIS-K) claimed that its two members armed with “medium weapons and snipers” targeted the ambassador and his guards who were present in the courtyard of the embassy on Friday.
The Foreign Office (FO) said that it was “verifying” the claim made by ISIS-K about the attack on its mission in Kabul. “Independently and in consultation with the Afghan authorities, we are verifying the veracity of these reports,” it said.
