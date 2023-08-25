 Islamabad High Court finds fault in sessions court’s verdict against Imran Khan in Toshakahna corruption : The Tribune India

  • World
  • Islamabad High Court finds fault in sessions court’s verdict against Imran Khan in Toshakahna corruption

Islamabad High Court finds fault in sessions court’s verdict against Imran Khan in Toshakahna corruption

The Toshakhana case was filed by ruling party lawmakers in 2022, alleging that Khan concealed proceeds from sale of state gifts

Islamabad High Court finds fault in sessions court’s verdict against Imran Khan in Toshakahna corruption

Imran Khan. File Photo



PTI

Islamabad, August 25

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday observed that the trial court, which convicted Imran Khan in the Toshakahna corruption case, “did wrong” as it adjourned until Monday the hearing on jailed former prime minister’s appeal against his conviction and sentence.

On August 5, a sessions court in Islamabad convicted Khan, 70, in the case filed by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and sentenced him to three years in prison. The verdict meant he was disqualified from contesting general elections for five years.

Two-member IHC bench comprising Chief Justice (CJ) Aamer Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri heard the plea seeking suspension of Khan’s conviction by the trial court's Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Humayun Dilawar.

During the hearing, Advocate Amjad Pervaiz, the ECP's lawyer, was expected to conclude his arguments.

However, he failed to appear due to being “extremely unwell” — as stated by a member of his team.

His assistant advocate asked the bench for an adjournment saying: “For the last eight months, we never sought adjournment.” He said that doctors had suggested Parvaiz bed rest.

At this, Chief Justice Farooq said: “The request for suspension of sentence is now at a critical stage.” He added that arguments would have been completed in fifteen to twenty minutes.

He further said: “We can also do what the trial court did, but we will not.”

“Two wrongs don't make a right. We will not do what the trial court did.” “We adjourn the case till Monday (August 28), and even if no one comes, we will announce our decision,” Justice Farooq said, adding that what the trial court had done was “wrong”.

At this, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) counsel Latif Khosa remarked: “One person has been in jail for twenty days. Will (you) keep the PTI chairman in jail for another three days?

“We will not appear in court, do what you have to do,” he said. He requested the bench to suspend the sentence immediately.

“If you are satisfied with their arguments on Monday, then send them back to jail,” he requested.

Besides the sentence, the additional district and sessions judge also imposed a fine of Rs 100,000 after finding Khan guilty of graft in the Toshakhana case.

The Supreme Court (SC) Wednesday also acknowledged the “procedural defects” in Khan's conviction but opted to wait for the IHC's decision on the former premier's plea seeking suspension of the three-year sentence.

The PTI in a statement confirmed that the hearing at IHC was adjourned till Monday, August 28, due to the sickness of the counsel of the ECP.

“Delaying tactics on the go on the second day as yesterday. The same lawyer filibustered for quite a while reading old judgments in the court,” the PTI said.

The IHC has been hearing Khan’s appeal since August 22. The court on Thursday adjourned the hearing until Friday. The defence team has already completed the arguments.

The Toshakhana case was filed by ruling party lawmakers in 2022 in the ECP, alleging that Khan concealed the proceeds from the sale of state gifts.

The ECP first disqualified him and then filed a case of criminal proceedings in a sessions court which convicted him and subsequently, Khan was sent to jail.

Khan is currently in Attock Jail where he was lodged after arrest following his conviction. He has also been disqualified for five years.

The case alleges that Khan had “deliberately concealed” details of the gifts he retained from the Toshaskhana - a repository where presents handed to government officials from foreign officials are kept - during his time as the prime minister from 2018 to 2022 and proceeds from their reported sales.

According to Toshakhana rules, gifts/presents and other such materials received by persons to whom these rules apply shall be reported to the Cabinet Division.

According to reports, Khan received 58 gifts worth more than Rs 140 million from world leaders during his three-and-a-half-year stint and retained all of them either by paying a negligible amount or even without any payment.

#Imran Khan

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh

Following heavy rain, road approaching Maranwala bridge in Himachal Pradesh's Baddi washed away

2
Nation

Chandrayaan-3: India's frugal moon mission stuns world

3
Punjab

Punjabi-origin family now owns Miss World America pageant

4
Chandigarh

11 challaned in Chandigarh after viral video

5
Nation

ISRO shares first video of Chandrayaan-3 Rover moving on moon

6
World

Musk to legally take on Soros’ Open Society Foundation

7
World

BRICS decides to admit 6 countries as new members of grouping; focuses on voices of Global South

8
Punjab

IELTS Brides: Armed with visa, Punjabi parents seek grooms to fund girls' education

9
Chandigarh

Homemaker’s contribution no less than that of skilled worker: Punjab and Haryana High Court

10
Punjab

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team

Don't Miss

View All
Indian Origin family becomes Miss World America pageant owners
Punjab

Punjabi-origin family now owns Miss World America pageant

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team
Punjab

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team

Armed with visa, parents seek grooms to fund girls’ education
Punjab

IELTS Brides: Armed with visa, Punjabi parents seek grooms to fund girls' education

22 spots along rim of Bhakra reservoir prone to landslides: GSI
Punjab

22 spots along rim of Bhakra reservoir prone to landslides: GSI

Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: ‘Vikram’ lander just an hour away from historic moon touchdown
Nation

Moonshot: Chandrayaan-3 sends first image of 'flat' landing site on lunar surface after historic touchdown

What to know about India's Chandrayaan-3 moon landing mission
Nation

What to know about India's Chandrayaan-3 moon landing mission

Singapore National University appoints British Professor Jasjit Singh to raise appreciation of Sikh way of life internationally
Diaspora

Singapore National University appoints British professor Jasjit Singh to internationally raise appreciation of Sikh way of life

Punjab on high alert as inflow into Bhakra and Pong dams increases
Punjab

Punjab put on high alert as inflow into Bhakra and Pong dams increases

Top News

Governor Banwarilal Purohit warns CM Bhagwant Mann, asks him to respond to his letters, seeks action taken on drugs

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit warns CM Bhagwant Mann, asks him to respond to his letters; seeks action taken on drugs

Hits out at the CM for the ‘breaking down of law and order s...

ISRO shares first video of Chandrayaan-3 Rover moving on Moon

ISRO shares first video of Chandrayaan-3 Rover moving on moon

Chandrayaan-3 successfully performed a soft landing on the m...

Improving India-China relations serves common interests: President Xi to PM Modi

India denies Chinese claim that PM had sought meeting with Xi at BRICS summit

Modi and Xi indulge in diplomatic sparring

Following heavy rain, road approaching Maranwala bridge in Himachal Pradesh’s Baddi washed away

Following heavy rain, road approaching Maranwala bridge in Himachal Pradesh's Baddi washed away

People travelling from Pinjore may use the Kalka-Kalujhanda-...

Neeraj Chopra qualifies for 2024 Olympics, enters World Championships final with 88.77m throw

Neeraj Chopra qualifies for 2024 Olympics, enters World Championships final with 88.77m throw

Paris Olympics qualifying mark is 85.50m


Cities

View All

Flooded border villages pose challenge to BSF

Flooded border villages pose challenge to BSF

Dengue count reaches 205, Chikungunya 150 in Amritsar district

Monsoon fury: Little relief, Tarn Taran in deep waters

Monsoon fury: Double whammy for Punjab's paddy farmers

Commuters get respite from toll tax as farmers protest

Threat letters to Sikhs in Pak condemned

Jathedar condemns threat letters to Sikhs in Pakistan

Following heavy rain, road approaching Maranwala bridge in Himachal Pradesh’s Baddi washed away

Following heavy rain, road approaching Maranwala bridge in Himachal Pradesh's Baddi washed away

Outside vehicles: Chandigarh MC likely to roll back double parking fee

Drug racket run from Nabha jail busted

Former Punjab Dy CM Sukhjinder Randhawa’s son accused of assaulting university student

11 challaned in Chandigarh after viral video

Satyendar Jain's interim bail extended till September 1 by SC in money-laundering case

Satyendar Jain's interim bail extended till September 1 by SC in money-laundering case

PM degree row: SC refuses to entertain Kejriwal’s plea against High Court order in defamation case filed by Gujarat University

250 school buses in Gurugram found ‘unsafe’, served notice

Delhi High Court refuses to entertain PIL against first level checking of EVMs

Cyber fraudsters dupe Faridabad resident of Rs 39 lakh, arrested

Man seeks justice for sons

Suicide by brothers in Jalandhar: Man seeks justice for sons

Tortured in Oman since April, Kapurthala woman rescued

IELTS Brides: Armed with visa, Punjabi parents seek grooms to fund girls' education

Jalandhar West AAP MLA appears in court

Monsoon fury: Houses develop cracks in Mukerian, pose threat to villagers' lives

Ludhiana girl shot dead by friend in US; family waits for her body

Ludhiana girl shot dead by boyfriend in US; family waits for her body

Floods hit paddy on 6K hectares, plants on 4,725 hectares recover

8 held two bank employees captive, extorted money

ward watch: Residents struggle amid poor civic amenities in Sherpur, nearby areas

Row erupts over conversion of city buses as ‘mobile café, clinic’

Patiala: Punjabi University students allege wrong marking of answer sheets, hold protest

Patiala: Punjabi University students allege wrong marking of answer sheets, hold protest

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team

Patiala: 35K MT of freshly collected waste piles up at new dump

Patiala MC gets Rs 18.84 cr for road works

Patiala: Students made aware of job opportunities in IT