Islamabad: Pak PM to review ban on Oscar-entry film

Islamabad: Pakistan’s prime minister has ordered a review of the ban on the country’s Oscar entry, the movie “Joyland,” days after the measure was imposed, one of his advisers said. The movie, which features a love story between a married man and a transgender woman, is Pakistan’s entry for Academy Awards. ap
Looted antiquities returned to India, Pak
New York: Public prosecutor Alvin Bragg has returned to India and Pakistan hundreds of looted ancient statues and figurines, some as old as 5,500 years, that were brought into the US by a network allegedly masterminded by Subash Kapoor, a convicted antique smuggler. ians
Automatic braking can cut crashes by 40%
Tel Aviv: Two new US studies show that automatic emergency braking can cut the number of rear-end automobile crashes in half, and reduce pickup truck crashes by more than 40 per cent. The automatic emergency braking works well in all conditions. ap
