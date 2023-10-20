 Israel bombards Gaza, evacuates town near Lebanese border ahead of expected ground offensive : The Tribune India

  • World
  • Israel bombards Gaza, evacuates town near Lebanese border ahead of expected ground offensive
Israel-Hamas conflict

Israel bombards Gaza, evacuates town near Lebanese border ahead of expected ground offensive

Defence Minister orders troops to prepare to see Gaza ‘from the inside’

Israel bombards Gaza, evacuates town near Lebanese border ahead of expected ground offensive

A view of a damaged car covered in debris at the site of Israeli strikes on a house in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, on October 20, 2023. Reuters



AP

Jerusalem, October 20

Israel is bombarding Gaza and evacuating a sizable town near the Lebanese border in the latest sign of a potential ground invasion of Gaza that could trigger regional turmoil.

Palestinians in Gaza reported heavy air strikes in Khan Younis in the south, where Palestinians had been told to seek safety, and ambulances streamed into Gaza’s second-largest hospital, already overflowing with patients and people seeking shelter.

Israel’s Defence Minister has ordered troops to prepare to see Gaza “from the inside,” hinting at a ground offensive aimed at crushing Gaza’s militant Hamas rulers. Aid shipments badly needed in Gaza are positioned to enter through the Rafah border crossing from Egypt.

Here’s what’s happening in the latest Israel-Hamas war:                

GULF AND ASIAN NATIONS END SUMMIT WITH CALL FOR CEASE-FIRE        

Riyadh: Arab Gulf and southeast Asian nations are calling for a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war and the entry of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

The final statement of a summit hosted by Saudi Arabia on Friday also condemns “all attacks against civilians”.

The joint summit of the Gulf Cooperation Council and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations brought together 16 member states.

Saudi Arabia, which has launched a number of diplomatic initiatives across the Middle East over the past year, has called for a halt to the fighting.

Before the outbreak of the war, the kingdom had been in talks with the United States on normalising relations with Israel in exchange for a US defence pact, help in establishing a civilian nuclear programme and unspecified concessions to the Palestinians.

UN SAYS PALESTINIANS ARE RETURNING HOME  

United Nations: A spokesperson for the UN human rights office says there are new signs that some Palestinians who initially moved south in response to the Israeli order to evacuate are returning to their homes because Israeli strikes are taking place in the south, too.

“We remain very concerned that Israeli Forces’ heavy strikes are continuing across Gaza, including in the south,” Ravina Shamdasani told reporters.

“The strikes, coupled with extremely difficult living conditions in the south, appear to have pushed some to return to the north, despite the continuing heavy bombing there.”                

Shamdasani said the rights office had heard accounts about people wanting to migrate back north, including from one unidentified Palestinian who said “I might as well die in my own house.”                

SATELLITE IMAGES SHOW CONVOY OF AID TRUCKS WAITING TO CROSS INTO GAZA 

Jerusalem: Satellite photos analysed on Friday by The Associated Press show a massive convoy of semitruck trailers lined up at the Rafah border crossing on the Egyptian side, likely waiting for approval to cross into the besieged Gaza Strip as the Israel-Hamas war rages.

The images, shot on Thursday by Planet Labs PBC, show 55 trucks waiting in two lines, just half a kilometre (a third of a mile) away from the border. There are over 50 smaller vehicles visible in the image as well, many appearing to be with aid organisations, waiting at the crossing.

The Gaza Strip, home to over 2 million Palestinians, has been cut off from food, water, fuel and electricity by Israel since Hamas’ Oct 7 surprise attack. There have been days of high-level negotiations over aid getting into the besieged seaside enclave, including officials all the way up to US President Joe Biden.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has arrived in northern Sinai as the world body works on getting aid through, said Jens Laerke, spokesman for the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

The deal to get aid into Gaza through Rafah, the territory’s only crossing not controlled by Israel, remains fragile. Israel said the supplies could only go to civilians and that it would “thwart” any diversions by Hamas. More than 200 trucks and some 3,000 tons of aid were positioned at or near Rafah.

Work began Friday to repair the road at the crossing that had been damaged in air strikes, with trucks unloading gravel and bulldozers and other road repair equipment filling in large craters. 

#Gaza #Israel #Palestine

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Hardeep Nijjar’s killing: Australian intel chief says ‘no reason to dispute’ Canadian PM Trudeau’s claim

2
India

Canada withdraws 41 diplomats; suspends in-person services at all consulates

3
World Cup 2023

ICC World Cup: Virat Kohli sniffs at Tendulkar’s record as India slay Bangla Tigers by 7 wickets

4
Punjab

Triple murder: Man guns down parents, brother in Jalandhar

5
Punjab

Nitin Gadkari reviews progress of Delhi-Amritsar-Katra expressway in Punjab

6
Entertainment

Sunny Deol's 66th birthday celebration with Dharmendra, Bobby, Karan and Rajveer

7
Punjab

Day before 2-day Assembly session, Punjab Governor withholds approval for 3 Bills

8
Trending

Virat Kohli's sister reacts to his epic century in World Cup, says 'as a family we could not be more fortunate'

9
Punjab

Ludhiana best smart city in state, 48th in country

10
India

TMC MP Mahua Moitra targeted Adani to malign PM Modi: Darshan Hiranandani

Don't Miss

View All
Gurugram: MBA graduate used dating app to rob men
Haryana

Gurugram: MBA graduate woman used dating app to rob men

Book recalls mystery Swiss bank account of Sikh princess
India

Book recalls mystery Swiss bank account of Sikh princess

Rare coral reef fossils found at 18K feet in Ladakh
Himachal

Rare coral reef fossils found at 18K feet in Ladakh

Forcing unhappy couple to live together is cruelty, says Allahabad High Court
India

Forcing unhappy couple to live together is cruelty, says Allahabad High Court

Rohtang receives fresh snowfall, tourists elated
Himachal

Rohtang receives fresh snowfall, tourists elated

Rain, snow bring down temperatures in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal

Rain, snow bring down temperatures in Himachal Pradesh

Video shows Pakistan cricketer Mohd Rizwan heckled by fans as he walks back to pavilion during India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad
World Cup 2023

Video shows Pakistan cricketer Mohd Rizwan heckled by fans as he walks back to pavilion during India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh; farmers worried
Chandigarh

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh leaves farmers worried

Top News

Ensuring parity in Canada’s diplomatic presence in India does not violate international norms: MEA

Ensuring parity in Canada’s diplomatic presence in India does not violate international norms: MEA

India’s comments come after Canadian Foreign Minister descri...

Canada removes 41 diplomats from India after New Delhi threatens to revoke their immunity

Canada withdraws 41 diplomats; suspends in-person services at all consulates

Visa services to be badly affected

Israel bombards Gaza, evacuates town near Lebanese border ahead of expected ground offensive

Israel bombards Gaza, evacuates town near Lebanese border ahead of expected ground offensive

Defence Minister orders troops to prepare to see Gaza ‘from ...

Punjab to approach Supreme Court on October 30 to decide legality of House proceedings in wake of governor’s objections

Punjab to approach Supreme Court on October 30 to decide legality of House proceedings in wake of governor’s objections

A proposal to adjourn the House is moved by Minister for Par...

2-day special session of Punjab Vidhan Sabha begins; Congress questions legality of session

2-day special session of Punjab Vidhan Sabha begins; Congress questions legality of session

Leader of Opposition Partap Bajwa raises the issue of the go...


Cities

View All

Traffic cops yet to roll out e-challan system

Traffic cops yet to roll out e-challan system

Teachers of aided colleges protest for implementation of UGC pay scales

Gadkari proposes Skybus project, museum for city

Tardy lifting leads to glut of paddy in Tarn Taran district grain markets

Farmers face problems in procuring DAP as coop societies not functional

Millers’ strike hits paddy lifting in Bathinda district

Millers’ strike hits paddy lifting in Bathinda district

Purohit questions CHB over approvals for housing plans

Chandigarh Administrator Banwarilal Purohit questions CHB over approvals for housing plans

Chandigarh Housing Board invites bids for sale of 116 properties in city

Elderly man on morning walk killed in Patiala

Chandigarh MC set to recover dues from vendors

Proposed National Institute of Telemedicine: PGI governing body gives nod to non-faculty positions

Delhi High Court dismisses AAP leader Sanjay Singh’s plea against arrest in money-laundering case

Delhi High Court dismisses AAP leader Sanjay Singh’s plea against arrest in money-laundering case

From November 1, only electric, CNG, BS-VI diesel buses to be allowed to run between Delhi-NCR cities: CAQM

Youth shot dead following altercation in Haryana's Gurugram

RRTS named ‘Namo Bharat’; PM to unveil Delhi-Meerut line today

Delhi records minimum temperature of 16.1 degrees Celsius

Majithia seeks CBI probe in Dhillon brothers’ death case

Bikram Majithia seeks CBI probe in Dhillon brothers' death case

Man guns down parents, brother in Jalandhar

1,66,464 MT paddy arrives in 81 grain markets

Elderly labourer crushed under road-roller

DC suspends licences of 4 immigration firms

Ludhiana best smart city in state, 48th in country

Ludhiana best smart city in state, 48th in country

8 years on, smart city close to reality, 72% projects complete

Five of robbers’ gang planning major heist land in police net

MC elections: AAP’s old volunteers, new faces in race to get ticket

Ward watch: Garbage dumped in open in various areas irks residents

Elderly man on morning walk killed in Patiala

Elderly man on morning walk killed in Patiala

Sacrilege accused nabbed in Patiala

Heaps of garbage on roadside irk residents

MC workers stage protest, burn effigy

Protesting candidates bring Patiala traffic to a halt