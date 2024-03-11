 Israel checking reports that Hamas’ second highest military killed in Gaza strike : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • World
  • Israel checking reports that Hamas’ second highest military killed in Gaza strike

Israel checking reports that Hamas’ second highest military killed in Gaza strike

Ramadan begins with no truce in five-month Gaza war

Israel checking reports that Hamas’ second highest military killed in Gaza strike

Palestinians gather at the site of an Israeli strike on a car, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. Reuters Photo



Reuters

Jerusalem/Cairo, March 11

Israel was checking on Monday if Hamas’ second-highest military leader died in an air strike, media said, as talks stumbled to secure a ceasefire in the Gaza war to coincide with the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

If his death is confirmed, Marwan Issa would be the highest-ranking official from the Islamist militant movement taken out by Israel in the more than five-month war that has pulverised the Palestinian enclave and killed thousands.

Israeli Army Radio said Israel had bombed the Al-Nusseirat camp in central Gaza on Saturday night, where it had intelligence about the location of Issa, second-in-command of Hamas’ military wing the Izz el-Deen al-Qassam Brigades.

The attack killed five people, the report said.

Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported that Israel was checking if the fatalities included Issa.

Neither the Israeli military nor Hamas officials immediately commented on the media reports.

On Sunday, in a statement rounding up operations from the previous 24 hours, Israel said its forces had killed militants in central Gaza but did not mention the camp.

Issa is high on Israel’s most wanted list, together with military wing head Mohammed Deif and Hamas’ Gaza leader Yahya Sinwar, who are believed to have masterminded the October 7 attack that triggered the conflict.

Fighters from Hamas, which controls Gaza, killed 1,200 people in a rampage into southern Israel and took 253 hostages, by Israeli tallies. The ensuing war killed more than 31,000 Palestinians and injured nearly 73,000, according to Gaza authorities, as well as obliterating infrastructure and causing widespread hunger.

Issa’s death, if confirmed, could also complicate efforts to secure a ceasefire and the release of hostages, although Israel says talks are ongoing through Egyptian and Qatari mediators.

Israel’s intelligence agency Mossad said at the weekend that both sides were seeking to narrow gaps and reach agreements.

Hamas blames Israel for refusing to give guarantees to end the war and withdraw troops. Israel wants a temporary truce to allow an exchange of hostages, but has said it will not stop its war until it has defeated Hamas.

16 die in house

Negotiators had wanted a halt in hostilities for Ramadan, which began on Monday.

But in the early hours, an Israeli air strike on a house in Gaza City killed 16 people and wounded several others, Palestinian health officials said.

The strike, around dawn in Zeitoun, one of Gaza City’s oldest neighbourhoods, hit the house of the Abu Shammala family, killing those inside, according to medics. There was no immediate Israeli comment on that strike.

In central Gaza, the Israeli military said its forces had killed around 15 militants in close combat and air strikes.

Commandos in Khan Younis, where much of Israel’s military operation has been focused in recent weeks, targeted sites it said were used by Hamas militants, the military said.

Elsewhere around the region, pro-Palestinian groups continued to make their presence felt. Lebanon’s Hezbollah said it launched a multi-drone attack on an outpost in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, while two other incidents were reported in Red Sea waters where Yemen’s Houthis have been attacking ships.

The conflict has displaced most of Gaza’s 2.3 million people, with many cramped into makeshift tents in southern Rafah city, lacking food and basic medical supplies.

The United Nations estimates about a quarter of the population risk starvation and the trickle of aid is barely scratching the surface of daily needs. Aid agencies are now focusing their efforts on delivering aid via sea.

A government source in Cyprus said a vessel carrying some 200 tonnes of aid was scheduled to set sail, while the US military said its General Frank S Besson ship was also en route to provide humanitarian relief to Gaza by sea.

In his State of the Union address last week, US President Joe Biden said the US would build a temporary seaport off the Gazan coast to facilitate more aid deliveries.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Gaza #Hamas #Israel


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Haryana

Supreme Court overturns Punjab and Haryana High Court order setting aside Haryana CM's remarks against IAS Ashok Khemka in appraisal report

2
Haryana

OBC leader Nayab Singh Saini to replace Manohar Lal Khattar as Haryana Chief Minister

3
India

Central Government announces implementation of Citizenship Amendment Act ahead of Lok Sabha elections

4
Trending

Who is Anuradha Choudhary also called 'Madam Minz', set to 'marry' gangster Kala Jathedi?

5
Haryana

Amid crisis, Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala calls emergency meeting of his MLAs at Delhi

6
India

Mission Divyastra: India successfully conducts 1st flight test of nuclear-capable Agni-5 missile with MIRV tech

7
Haryana

After meeting Balbir Singh Rajewal, Gurnam Singh Charuni returns to SKM

8
Chandigarh

5 rounds fired at 2 brothers outside posh Homeland housing society in Punjab's Mohali

9
Punjab

NIA raids 30 places in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh in terrorist-gangster nexus

10
India

CAA rules notified; Pakistan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan refugees can get citizenship

Don't Miss

View All
Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season
J & K

Kashmir's Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera
India

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera

High incidence of lower back pain in young IT professionals
Chandigarh

High incidence of lower back pain in young IT professionals

Making political waves in Canada, US
Punjab

Malerkotla scions making political waves in Canada, America

Hero to homeless, twist of fate stuns rat-hole miner
India

Hero to homeless, twist of fate stuns rat-hole miner Wakeel Hasan

Top News

BJP ally JJP on verge of split in Haryana; no threat to govt as breakaway group likely to support Chief Minister Khattar

OBC leader Nayab Singh Saini to replace Manohar Lal Khattar as Haryana Chief Minister

This also marks the end of BJP and former Deputy Chief Minis...

Low-profile OBC leader Nayab Singh Saini replaces BJP strongman ML Khattar

Low-profile OBC leader Nayab Singh Saini replaces BJP strongman ML Khattar

Saini, 54, a low-profile OBC leader, rose through the ranks ...

Amid crisis, Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala calls emergency meeting of his MLAs at Delhi

Amid crisis, Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala calls emergency meeting of his MLAs at Delhi

Tejas aircraft crashes in Rajasthan; pilot safe

Tejas crashes in Jaisalmer in first crash involving indigenous LCA, no casualties

Pilot ejects safely

It’s early holy for Pakistani refugees in India as govt notifies CAA; say 'will finally be called Indian citizens'

It’s early Holi for Pakistani refugees in India as govt notifies CAA; say 'will finally be called Indian citizens'

Pakistan Hindu refugees around the country celebrate as govt...


Cities

View All

Press owners told not to violate advertising policy

Press owners told not to violate advertising policy

Powercom bills of Rs 2.6 cr remain unpaid for Tarn Taran admn

Baljeet’s accomplice nabbed from Hoshiarpur in drug seizure case

Man posing as Army officer held by police

15 cellphones, data cable seized from jail

Manpreet Singh Badal suffers heart attack

Manpreet Singh Badal suffers heart attack

Surendra Singh Yadav is new Chandigarh DGP

Surendra Singh Yadav is new Chandigarh DGP

5 rounds fired at 2 brothers outside posh Homeland housing society in Punjab's Mohali

Chandigarh MC House approves free 20K litre water, parking

MC Budget estimates sent to Chandigarh Administration

Chandigarh police invoke UAPA against gangster Goldy Brar

Day after man’s death, DJB to issue guidelines on borewell management

Day after man’s death, DJB to issue guidelines on borewell management

Resolve all complaints by March 15, Chief Secy told

Flag marches held after CAA notification

Delhi cops attacked during raid to nab criminal in Rajouri

Fostering innovation, entrepreneurship in varsity ecosystem: UGC Chairman

Labourers block rail traffic

Labourers block rail traffic

MLA Pargat Singh raises issue of illegal mining in Jalandhar villages

Civil Surgeon’s office directed to make way for Critical Care Centre

Behl regains hold in Gymkhana Club

City stinks as contractors stop lifting waste

Possibility of discharge of industrial effluent into sewer line: Centre’s panel

Possibility of discharge of industrial effluent into sewer line: Centre’s panel

Jewellery shop vandalised by AAP leader, kin in Sidhwan Bet

Counter cameras installed at Suvidha Kendra

MLA Pappi kick-starts 11 projects worth Rs 2.84 cr to strengthen water supply infra

Youths resort to hooliganism in Shivaji Nagar

3 more arrested for attack on patient at Rajindra Hospital

3 more arrested for attack on patient at Rajindra Hospital

Industrialists air grievances, laud Mann govt’s initiatives

Fatehgarh Sahib Bharat Vikas Parishad elects office-bearers

DBA honours member for selection in PCS Judicial

Economist dwells on freebies, impact on state’s fiscal health