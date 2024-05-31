 Israel confirms its forces are in central Rafah in expanding offensive in the southern Gaza city : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • World
  • Israel confirms its forces are in central Rafah in expanding offensive in the southern Gaza city

Israel confirms its forces are in central Rafah in expanding offensive in the southern Gaza city

Israel launched its ground assault into the city on May 6, triggering an exodus of around 1 million Palestinians out of the city and throwing UN humanitarian operations based in the area into turmoil

Israel confirms its forces are in central Rafah in expanding offensive in the southern Gaza city

Palestinians inspect the damage after Israeli forces withdrew from Jabalia refugee camp following a raid in the northern Gaza Strip on Friday. Photo: Reuters



AP

Jerusalem, May 31

The Israeli military confirmed Friday that its forces are operating in central parts of Rafah in its expanding offensive in the southern Gaza city.

Israel launched its ground assault into the city on May 6, triggering an exodus of around 1 million Palestinians out of the city and throwing UN humanitarian operations based in the area into turmoil. Still, US President Joe Biden has said Israel has not crossed the “red lines” of a full-fledged invasion that he has urged them against.

Friday’s statement by the Israeli military suggested its forces have been operating in most parts of the city. For its first weeks, the Israeli assault focused on in Rafah’s eastern districts and in areas close to the border with Egypt. Israeli troops seized the Rafah crossing into Egypt on the first day of the offensive and have since claimed control over the Philadelphia Corridor, a road running the length of the Gaza-Egypt border on the Gazan side.

Earlier this week, Israeli troops also moved into Rafah’s western district of Tel al-Sultan, where heavy clashes with Hamas fighters have been reported by witnesses.

In its statement Friday, the military said its troops in central Rafah had uncovered Hamas rocket launchers and tunnels and dismantled a weapons storage city of the group. It did not specify where in central Rafah the operations were taking place, but previous statements and witness reports have pointed to raids in the Shaboura refugee camp and other sites near the city centre.

Israel has said an offensive in Rafah is vital to uprooting Hamas fighters in its military’s campaign to destroy the group after its October 7 attack on southern Israel.

Palestinains who fled the city have scattered around southern and central Gaza, most of them living in squalid tent camps. Up to around 300,000 people are believed to remain in the area, some of them still in the central urban parts of the city, a UN official said, speaking on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to talk to the press. Shaina Low, a spokesperson for Norwegian Refugee Council, a humanitarian group that operates in the area, said most have flocked to rural area west of the city near the coast — an area that has seen deadly Israeli strikes and shelling the past week.  

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Gaza #Israel #Palestine


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Modi's 33-year-old picture with Murli Manohar Joshi goes viral as PM begins his 45-hour-long meditation in Kanyakumari

2
Haryana

Haryana Roadways driver rams bus into chain-snatchers, video goes viral

3
India

China flexes muscle, places advanced stealth fighter jets 200 km from Sikkim

4
Punjab

Farmers again to head to Shambhu on Punjab-Haryana border on June 2

5
World

Donald Trump becomes first former US president to be convicted of felony

6
Punjab

Decisive moment: Amarinder exhorts people to vote for BJP

7
Punjab

Punjab and Haryana High Court stays arrest of Barjinder Singh Hamdard

8
Trending

Air India's Delhi-San Francisco flight delayed by 20 hours, passengers faint without AC amid heatwave

9
India

Prajwal Revanna interrogated by SIT after arrest on his return from Germany

10
Chandigarh

Chandigarh employees to get flats at 2008 rates, rules High Court

Don't Miss

View All
Hottest May day in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C
Chandigarh

Hottest May day in Chandigarh in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857
Haryana first war of independence

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C
Haryana

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal earns prestigious UN award
Himachal

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal Pradesh earns prestigious UN award

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season
Himachal

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Top News

Meta reveals how China-based network targeted India, Punjab and global Sikh community on Facebook and Instagram

Meta reveals how China-based network targeted India, Punjab and global Sikh community on Facebook and Instagram

The network also targeted multiple services like Telegram an...

Heatwave claims 23 lives in Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha over past 24 hours

25 poll personnel among 40 dead as intense heatwave grips large swathes of India

More than 1,300 people hospitalised in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar,...

Final phase of Lok Sabha election 2024 on Saturday; 57 seats up for grabs in 7 states and UT; PM Modi in fray

Final phase of Lok Sabha election 2024 on Saturday; 57 seats up for grabs in 7 states and UT; PM Modi in fray

7 states and UT going to polls include Punjab, Himachal Prad...

Centre issues avian influenza advisory after 4 states report outbreaks in poultry

Centre issues avian influenza advisory after 4 states report outbreaks in poultry

‘Concern over bird flu rising since March 2024 when several ...

Karnataka sex scandal: Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna remanded in 7-day police custody

Karnataka sex scandal: Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna arrested on his return from Germany; remanded in police custody till June 6

33-year-old Prajwal has been booked in three cases of sexual...


Cities

View All

Candidates make last-ditch efforts as campaigning ends

Candidates make last-ditch efforts as campaigning ends

INDIA bloc an alliance to protect ‘parivar’, ‘bhrashtachar’: Nadda

Political leaders have neither will nor interest in addressing green concerns: Pingalwara chief

DC office sends notice for absence from poll duty to dead employee

No point in voting for party with uncertain future: BJP spokesperson

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Punjab and Haryana High Court transfers Behbal Kalan firing case to Chandigarh

Punjab and Haryana High Court transfers Behbal Kalan firing case to Chandigarh

Padyatras mark last day of campaigning

4K cops to be deployed on polling day

Chandigarh employees to get flats at 2008 rates, rules High Court

INDIA VOTES 2024: Tandon winds up election campaign with padyatra

Delhi hospital fire: Death toll rises to 7 as infant succumbs during treatment

Delhi hospital fire: Death toll rises to 7 as infant succumbs during treatment

Delhi court sends Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar in 14-day judicial custody in Maliwal 'assault' case

Swati Maliwal 'assault' case: Delhi High Court reserves order on maintainability of Bibhav Kumar's plea against arrest

Delhi High Court pulls up advocate for filing PIL to restrain media reporting on Maliwal ‘assault’ case

Ex-soldier collapses on stage swaying to ‘Maa tujhe salaam’, audience continued clapping thinking fall was part of act

Campaigning ends, over to voters now

Campaigning ends, over to voters now

16,01,826 to cast votes at 1,963 booths in Hoshiarpur

Modi cites Kashi connect to woo SC voters

Canada deportation case accused Mishra sentenced to three-year jail

CPM’s Yechury targets BJP over ‘bulldozer rajneeti’

Now, it’s over to electorate

Now, it’s over to electorate

Post-poll, AAP may join hands with Congress in state as well: Arora

Rape victim protesting against Bains thrashed by group

Candidates make last-ditch efforts to lure voters

Gajjanmajra family goes full steam in canvassing for GP

Massive fire breaks out in Patiala, over 15 booths in cloth market gutted

Massive fire breaks out in Patiala, over 15 booths in cloth market gutted

Decisive moment: Amarinder exhorts people to vote for BJP

Kejriwal makes last-ditch effort to woo state voters

Dry day declared; police, excise teams to check liquor inflow

Politics takes centre stage at ‘pind di satth’