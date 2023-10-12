Israel forms unity govt; US delivers weapons

Jerusalem, October 11

Israel formed an emergency unity government on Wednesday as it pounded Gaza to root out Hamas and deploying forces north of the densely populated Palestinian enclave, where the militants said they were still fighting after their cross-border assault.

PM Benjamin Netanyahu agreed to form a war cabinet with former defence minister and centrist opposition party leader Benny Gantz and focus entirely on the conflict, a joint statement from Gantz’s National Unity party said.

US President Joe Biden, terming the Hamas attack as “sheer evil”, issued a warning seemingly aimed at its Iranian supporters. At the same time, the first shipment of advanced US weapons and equipment landed in Israel, the Israel Ministry of Defence said. The details of the weapons are yet to be provided.

Hamas’ armed wing — Al Qassam Brigades — said it was still fighting inside Israel on Wednesday. Israel deployed tanks and armoured vehicles just north of Gaza where the clashes were reported.

Retaliatory strikes on the blockaded enclave have killed over 1,000 people. The UN said nine staffers working for the Palestinian refugee agency were among the dead.

In Britain, Home Secretary Suella Braverman warned that activities that are considered legitimate under usual circumstances may not be legitimate, including the waving of Palestinian flags on British streets if the purpose is to glorify acts of terrorism in the context of the conflict in Israel. The Indian-origin Cabinet minister called on police to use full force against displays of support for Hamas. — Agencies

Blinken heads to Israel, may meet Netanyahu

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was set to leave for Israel on Wednesday to prevent a wider war and to show solidarity. Blinken was due to meet senior Israeli officials, possibly including PM Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss further boosting military support.

Britain warns against pro-Hamas rallies

UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman has asked the police to use full force against waiving of Palestinian flags and displaying of support for Hamas on British streets.

22 citizens dead, 17 missing, claims US

As many as 22 US citizens have been killed and 17 missing in the war, the State Department has said. A few are said to be among the hostages captured by Hamas.

