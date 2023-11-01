 Israel-Hamas conflict: 320 foreign nationals and some wounded leave Gaza for Egypt : The Tribune India

  • World
  • Israel-Hamas conflict: 320 foreign nationals and some wounded leave Gaza for Egypt

Israel-Hamas conflict: 320 foreign nationals and some wounded leave Gaza for Egypt

Qatar brokers deal to allow some people out of Gaza, Egypt says 16 medical evacuees admitted to hospitals

Israel-Hamas conflict: 320 foreign nationals and some wounded leave Gaza for Egypt

A woman holds a baby, as Palestinians with dual citizenship wait at the Rafah border crossing with Egypt, in the hope of getting permission to leave Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, on November 1, 2023. Reuters



Rafah Crossing, Egypt, November 1

At least 320 foreign passport holders and some injured Gazans left the Palestinian enclave through the Rafah crossing into Egypt on Wednesday, the first to benefit from a deal mediated by Qatar, three Egyptian sources and a Palestinian official said.

Under the deal brokered between Egypt, Israel and Hamas, 81 wounded people and an initial list of 500 foreign passport holders were expected to be allowed out of the Gaza Strip in the coming days, sources in several countries said.

A diplomatic source briefed on Egyptian plans said some 7,500 foreign passport holders would be evacuated from Gaza over the course of about two weeks, adding that Al Arish airport would be made available to fly people out. Diplomats said initial foreign national evacuees were expected to travel by road to Cairo and fly out from there.

The limited evacuations come more than three weeks into a total blockade of Gaza by Israel, which has been bombarding the densely populated enclave and has sent in ground troops in response to an attack by Hamas fighters on Israel on Oct. 7.

A Palestinian official on the Gaza side of the border said the foreign passport holders departed from the territory on six buses. A source on the Egyptian side said they would undergo security checks when they reached Egypt.

Earlier in the day, a small number of injured people were evacuated in ambulances and were examined by Egyptian medical teams, who directed them to different hospitals depending on the severity of their condition.

Egypt's health ministry said 16 medical evacuees had been transferred to hospitals in the northern Sinai region, 11 to Al Arish and five to Bir al-Abd. Egypt has also prepared a field hospital at Sheikh Zuweid, 15 km from Rafah, to treat evacuees from Gaza.

The ministry said medical examinations had been conducted at the border on 117 foreign passport holders, and 35 children had received vaccinations.

Egyptian state-linked TV station Al-Qahera broadcast images of hospital staff lifting evacuees from ambulances on stretchers and wheeling them into hospitals, where teams of doctors were awaiting them. One of the evacuees shown was a young child.

Nahed Abu Taeema, director of the Nasser Hospital in the Gaza Strip, told Reuters 19 critically injured patients from his hospital would be among the 81 being evacuated to Egypt.

"Those require advanced surgeries that can't be done here because of the lack of capabilities, especially women and children," said Abu Taeema.

Israeli strikes on Gaza since Oct. 7 have killed at least 8,796 Palestinians, including 3,648 children, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip.

Israel launched the strikes after Hamas gunmen attacked southern Israel on Oct. 7, killing about 300 soldiers and 1,100 civilians, and taking more than 200 hostages, according to Israeli figures.

NGO staff, mix of nationalities

There was no immediate confirmation of the identities or nationalities of the first foreign passport holders to leave Gaza.

A list appearing to show the first batch of foreign passport holders cleared for evacuation, published on the Facebook page of the Gaza border crossings authority, showed groups from Japan, Austria, Bulgaria, Indonesia, Jordan, Australia, Czech Republic and Finland.

Also on the list were staff from some non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and the International Committee of the Red Cross.

One source with knowledge of the Qatar-brokered deal said nationals of Muslim countries were being given priority, and citizens of other countries would be ranked by alphabetical order.

Two Filipino doctors working for medical aid group Doctors Without Borders (MSF) were expected to be among the first to leave Gaza, a Philippine foreign ministry official said.

Turkey's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said his country was negotiating for Turkish citizens to be let out.

The Rafah crossing, controlled by Egypt, is the main entrance and exit point to Gaza from Egypt and is in a region tightly controlled by the Egyptian military, which battled an Islamist insurgency there that peaked after 2013 and has now been largely suppressed.

With Egypt wary of insecurity, only people who have obtained security clearance from Egyptian authorities are allowed close to the Rafah crossing.

The limited evacuations are not expected to lead to a longer, unlimited opening of the crossing.

Egypt, which along with Israel has upheld a blockade of Gaza since Hamas took power there in 2007, has rejected the idea of any mass displacement of Palestinians fleeing Gaza into its Sinai region. Reuters

#Gaza #Hamas #Israel #Qatar

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

24-year-old Indian student stabbed in US

2
Diaspora

Punjabi rapper Shubh breaks silence on hoodie glorifying Indira Gandhi's assassins, says 'a lot of clothes were thrown at me'; Kangana calls it 'shameful'

3
Amritsar

Amritsar family runs into fake travel agent from Jalandhar, loses Rs 95 lakh

4
Ludhiana

Various organisations hold protest outside PAU as Bhagwant Mann participates in debate

5
Punjab

Punjab Opposition leaders skip open debate called by CM Bhagwant Mann

6
Diaspora

Gurdaspur girl murdered in UK, husband arrested

7
Chandigarh

Thieves strike at ex-IAS couple’s Panchkula house

8
Trending

Dehadrai in spat over pet dog with Mahua Moitra drops cryptic post, says she is 'guilty of something far worse'

9
Diaspora

Man charged with hate crime in fatal attack on 66-year-old Sikh man in New York

10
Punjab

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit gives assent to 2 money Bills

Don't Miss

View All
100-yr journey of Darbar Sahib in images
Amritsar

100-yr journey of Darbar Sahib, Amritsar, in images

‘Steal his boots’: Wasim Akram gives hilarious suggestion to stop Jasprit Bumrah
World Cup 2023

'Steal his boots': Wasim Akram gives hilarious suggestion to stop Jasprit Bumrah

Your turban does not mean terrorism, New York City mayor says amid recent attacks on Sikhs
Diaspora

Your turban does not mean terrorism, New York City mayor says amid recent attacks on Sikhs

Rising feral dog attacks pose threat to dwindling wildlife in Shivalik foothills
Punjab

Punjab: Rising feral dog attacks pose threat to dwindling wildlife in Shivalik foothills

Bhogpur co-op sugar mill shows the way
Jalandhar

Generating electricity from stubble: Bhogpur co-op sugar mill in Jalandhar shows the way

On death row in Qatar, Navtej got Prez medal
Punjab

On death row in Qatar, former Indian Navy officer Captain Navtej Singh Gill got President medal

Foreign troupes a big hit at Kullu Dasehra celebrations
Himachal

Foreign troupes a big hit at Kullu Dasehra celebrations

Ludhiana farmer shows the way, makes ~31 L from paddy straw
Punjab

Ludhiana farmer shows the way, makes Rs 31 lakh from paddy straw

Top News

Problem with electoral bonds scheme is it provides for ‘selective anonymity’ and ‘selective confidentiality’: SC

Problem with electoral bonds scheme is it provides for 'selective anonymity' and 'selective confidentiality': Supreme Court

Apex court says motive behind the scheme may be perfectly la...

ED attaches assets worth Rs 538 cr of Jet founder Naresh Goyal, others in London, Dubai

ED attaches assets worth Rs 538 crore of Jet founder Naresh Goyal, others in London, Dubai

The attached properties include 17 residential flats, bungal...

Israel-Hamas conflict: 320 foreign nationals and some wounded leave Gaza for Egypt

Israel-Hamas conflict: 320 foreign nationals and some wounded leave Gaza for Egypt

Qatar brokers deal to allow some people out of Gaza, Egypt s...

Indian-origin soldier Halel Solomon among Israelis killed in Gaza

Indian-origin soldier Halel Solomon among Israelis killed in Gaza

20-year-old soldier hailed from Dimona town in south of Isra...

Punjab Opposition leaders skip open debate called by CM Bhagwant Mann

Punjab Opposition leaders skip open debate called by CM Bhagwant Mann

Slamming opposition over SYL canal issue, CM Mann said previ...


Cities

View All

Family runs into fake travel agent, loses Rs 95 lakh

Amritsar family runs into fake travel agent from Jalandhar, loses Rs 95 lakh

Computer teachers protest police ‘torture’ on colleagues in Tarn Taran

MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney sanctions Rs 1 crore for upkeep of Heritage Street paths leading to Golden Temple in Amritsar

Gurdaspur girl murdered in UK, husband arrested

Ward watch: Contaminated water supply, garbage heaps, choked sewers bane of residents

Lakha Sidhana detained at home, villagers protest

Lakha Sidhana detained at home, villagers protest

Gangster takes responsibility for trader’s murder

Police arrest three including assailant involved in Bathinda murder after encounter in Zirakpur

Police arrest three including shooter involved in Bathinda murder after encounter in Zirakpur

Mani Majra set to get 24x7 water supply from next month

20th bid, no takers for 18 liquor vends in Chandigarh

Thieves strike at ex-IAS couple’s Panchkula house

Delhi liquor scam: ED searches AAP MLA Kulwant Singh's Mohali house

Delhi's air quality 'very poor' for fifth day in row with 372 AQI

Delhi's air quality 'very poor' for fifth day in a row

Delhi recorded highest number of road accidents at 5,652 last year: MoRTH report

Scam couldn't have taken place sans Kejri's nod: BJP

SC notice to Centre on Umar Khalid's plea

Five of family injured in cooking gas cylinder blast in Delhi’s Dwarka

Wine shop robbery cracked, 2 held

Wine shop robbery cracked, 2 held

Seven injured in lathi charge on agitating JCT workers in Phagwara

Twin murders shock Kapurthala

Two shopkeepers fined for violating food safety norms

Over 1,500 take part in 2.5-km 'Run for Unity'

Various organisations hold protest outside PAU as Bhagwant Mann participates in debate

Various organisations hold protest outside PAU as Bhagwant Mann participates in debate

Speeding vehicle kills 40-yr-old man, leaves three others hurt

CM to host open debate at PAU today

J&K man gets 20-yr RI in drug case

Man 'strangled to death' by wife, her paramour

Stop politicking on SYL: Kapoori villagers

Stop politicking on SYL: Kapoori villagers

Soon, mechanical sweeping in Patiala

Low wind speed adding to Punjab's farm fire crisis

Health Department comes up with public health advisory as air quality turns ‘poor’

Govt to offer support, mentorship to budding entrepreneurs: Arora