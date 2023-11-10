 Israel-Hamas conflict: Palestinians stream out of combat zone in north Gaza as Israel opens window for safe passage : The Tribune India

  • World
  • Israel-Hamas conflict: Palestinians stream out of combat zone in north Gaza as Israel opens window for safe passage

Israel-Hamas conflict: Palestinians stream out of combat zone in north Gaza as Israel opens window for safe passage

Gaza Health Ministry says death toll from conflict surpasses 11,000

Israel-Hamas conflict: Palestinians stream out of combat zone in north Gaza as Israel opens window for safe passage

A Palestinian woman, who was injured in an Israeli strike and was staying at Al Shifa hospital, moves southward after fleeing north Gaza as Israeli tanks roll deeper into the enclave, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in the central Gaza Strip on November 10, 2023. Reuters



Khan Younis, November 10

Thousands of Palestinians streamed onto Gaza’s only highway on Friday, fleeing the combat zone in the north after Israel announced a window for safe passage, as officials in the enclave said the Palestinian death toll surpassed 11,000 people.

Amid an intensifying campaign of airstrikes and ground battles in Gaza City, the search for safety in the besieged enclave has grown increasingly desperate. Tens of thousands have walked south, where they face the prospect of ongoing bombardment and dire conditions. Others have crowded into and around hospitals, sleeping in operating rooms and wards.

Gaza medical officials accused Israel of striking near hospitals on Friday, though Israel said at least one was the result of a misfired Palestinian rocket.

Gaza’s largest city is the focus of Israel’s campaign to crush Hamas following its deadly October 7 surprise incursion.

Early Friday, Israel struck the courtyard and the obstetrics department of Shifa Hospital, where tens of thousands of people are sheltering, according to Ashraf al-Qidra, spokesperson at the Health Ministry in Hamas-run Gaza.

A video at the scene recorded the sound of incoming fire waking people up in their makeshift shelters in the courtyard, followed by screams for an ambulance.

The Israeli army has alleged that Hamas hides in and under hospitals and that it has set up a command center under Shifa — claims the militant group and hospital staff deny.

The director of Shifa said Israel demanded the facility be evacuated, but he said there was nowhere for such a large number of patients to go.

“Where are we going to evacuate them?” Director Mohammed Abu Selmia asked in an interview on the television network Al Jazeera.

The Health Ministry later said one person had been killed at Shifa and several were wounded. Another strike near the Al-Nasr Medical Center, which includes two hospitals for children, killed two people, according to the ministry.

In all, Gaza health officials said strikes were carried out near four hospitals overnight and early Friday.

A senior Israeli security official said that initial findings indicated that one strike at Shifa was the result of a misfire by militants. The military is conducting a review. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because the investigation is ongoing.

At Shifa, families are sleeping in hospital rooms, emergency rooms, surgical theaters and the maternity ward — or on the streets outside, according to Wafaa Abu Hajjaj, a Palestinian journalist at the hospital, as well as several people who recently left.

Daily food distributions have helped a tiny number for a time, but there has been no bread in recent days, they said. Water is scarce and usually polluted, and few people can bathe.

World Health Organisation spokesperson Margaret Harris said 20 of Gaza’s 36 hospitals are no longer functioning, including a pediatric hospital where children had been receiving care such as dialysis and life support — “things that you cannot possibly evacuate them safely with”.

More than two-thirds of Gaza’s population of 2.3 million have fled their homes since the war began. On Friday, a steady stream of civilians used both sides of Gaza’s main north-south highway.

Parents walked with small children, some evacuees crammed into covered donkey carts with possessions piled on the roof, and others rode on bicycles.

Since last weekend, the Israeli military has set aside several hours a day to enable civilians to escape northern Gaza, and it announced a six-hour window Friday.

A day earlier, the White House said Israel agreed to implement a brief humanitarian pause each day — in what appeared to be an effort to formalize and expand the process. Israel has also agreed to open a second route for people fleeing, the White House said.

In all, Israel estimated more than 850,000 people in northern Gaza have left, according to military spokesman Jonathan Conricus, who called the pauses “quick humanitarian windows” that allow southward movement “while we are fighting.”

UN expert for the Palestinian territories Francesca Albanese called the pauses “cynical and cruel,” saying it was just enough “to let people breathe and remember what is the sound of life without bombing, before starting bombing them again.”

More than 10,800 Palestinians have been killed since the war began, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, which does not differentiate between civilian and militant deaths. Another 2,650 people have been reported missing.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Friday that “far too many” Palestinians have died and suffered and that while recent Israeli steps to try to minimize civilian harm are positive, they are not enough.

Though US President Joe Biden and others have challenged the figures from the Gaza Health Ministry as exaggerated, Assistant Secretary of State Barbara Leaf told American lawmakers this week that it was “very possible” the numbers were even higher than reported.

More than 1,400 people have been killed in Israel, mainly in the initial Hamas attack, and 41 Israeli soldiers have been killed in Gaza since the ground offensive began.

Palestinian militants have continued to fire rockets into Israel, and an attack on Tel Aviv wounded at least two people Friday, said Yossi Elkabetz, a paramedic with Israel’s rescue services. Hamas claimed credit.

Some 250,000 Israelis have been forced to evacuate from communities near Gaza and along the northern border with Lebanon, where Israeli forces and Hezbollah militants have traded fire repeatedly. AP

#Gaza #Hamas #Israel #Palestine

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab Punjab Govt vs Governor

Supreme Court declares June 19-20 session of Punjab Vidhan Sabha valid; asks Governor Purohit to take decisions on pending Bills

2
Himachal

Rs 210-cr forex trading scam unearthed in Mandi, 2 held

3
Diaspora

Canada probing 'terrorist threats' against Air India after Gurpatwant Pannun's videos surface online

4
Punjab

The Tribune impact: Vigilance starts probe into Rs 120 cr Ludhiana panchayat fund scam

5
World

Pakistani fisherman becomes millionaire overnight after selling rare fish

6
Diaspora

Sikh-American Jag Bains creates history with 'Big Brother' win

7
Delhi

Overnight rain in Delhi brings relief from hazardous air quality

8
Punjab

No agriculture background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar

9
J & K

BSF man killed at IB once saved dozens of his colleagues along LoC

10
World Cup 2023

Bye-bye Pakistan, writes Virender Sehwag, gets slapped back over 'brand ambassador of gutka company'

Don't Miss

View All
No agri background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar
Punjab

No agriculture background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den
Chandigarh

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den

SC: Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out
Punjab

Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out: Supreme Court

Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins ~2.5 crore lottery
Jalandhar

Hoshiarpur: Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins Rs 2.5 crore lottery

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour
Delhi

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour

Patiala: Principal thwarts bid to usurp college land
Punjab

Patiala: Woman principal thwarts bid to usurp land of Government College for Girls

Now, devotees can take along ‘langar ration’ to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib
Punjab

Now, devotees can take along 'langar ration' to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

City air quality deteriorates
Chandigarh

Chandigarh air quality deteriorates

Top News

Supreme Court pulls up Punjab Governor for not giving assent to bills passed by Assembly, says you are playing by fire

Supreme Court declares June 19-20 session of Punjab Vidhan Sabha valid; asks Governor Purohit to take decisions on pending Bills

Three-judge Bench, however, makes it clear that Governor is ...

‘2+2’ dialogue: India apprises US of its concerns on activities of pro-Khalistani elements in Canada

‘2+2’ dialogue: India apprises US of its concerns on activities of pro-Khalistani elements in Canada

Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra says US side understood New D...

Pollution crisis: Stop farm fires, else we’ll summon Chief Secretaries: SC tells Punjab, other states

Pollution crisis: Stop farm fires, else we’ll summon Chief Secretaries, Supreme Court tells Punjab, other states

A Bench led by Justice SK Kaul suggests ‘carrot-and-stick’ p...

Pollution crisis: Supreme Court pulls up Delhi Government, says won’t issue direction on odd-even scheme

Pollution crisis: Supreme Court pulls up Delhi Government, says won’t issue direction on odd-even scheme

Delhi postpones implementation of odd-even car rationing sch...

Wintry conditions in Himachal as mercury plummets after fresh rain, snowfall

Wintry conditions in Himachal as mercury plummets after fresh rain, snowfall

Shimla meteorological station has issued yellow warning of l...


Cities

View All

Scolded for being drunk, man kills elderly parents

Scolded for being drunk, man kills elderly parents in Majitha village

Security upped in Amritsar ahead of Diwali

Health Dept team destroys 50-kg substandard sweets

SGPC's drive for 'Bandi Singhs' yields no result

Civic body contractual staff seek 4-month salary in Tarn Taran

Bathinda: Man shoots dead 2 people over property dispute, kills self

Bathinda: Man shoots dead 2 people over property dispute, kills self

Punjab govt has failed to manage stubble issue: Farm leaders

Complaint filed against Punjabi singer KS Makkhan

50% paddy yet to be harvested in Bathinda, air quality may worsen

Three arrested for robbery

To boost citizen service, RLA to ease norms, cut red tape

Chandigarh: To boost citizen service, RLA to ease norms, cut red tape

800 cops on toes in Chandigarh to ensure safe Diwali

No relief yet, Chandigarh's air quality remains 'poor'

20 temporary licences for cracker stalls in Panchkula district

Withdraw probe handed over to persons engaged on contract basis: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Pollution crisis: Supreme Court pulls up Delhi Government, says won’t issue direction on odd-even scheme

Pollution crisis: Supreme Court pulls up Delhi Government, says won’t issue direction on odd-even scheme

Delhi govt defers implementation of odd-even scheme

Centre asks Delhi, 4 northern states to ramp up healthcare preparations to deal with pollution-triggered patient rush

Delhi CM Kejriwal seeks probe report from Vigilance Minister on complaint against Chief Secretary

ED attaches Rs 24.95 crore worth properties of Hero MotoCorp's Pawan Kant Munjal

18 FIRs registered in Jalandhar, Kapurthala for stubble burning

18 FIRs registered in Jalandhar, Kapurthala for stubble burning

Jalandhar: Living in tents, Diwali brings no cheer to flood-hit Dhakka Basti residents

Man held with 50 gm of heroin, 10K drug money

Health team finds bathroom in kitchen of famous sweet shop, issues challan to owner

2 tractor-trailers seized from illegal mining site

Two weeks after RTA Secretary’s transfer, challaning drive stops, pendency piles up

Two weeks after RTA Secretary’s transfer, challaning drive stops, pendency piles up

10-yr-old dies of dengue

The Tribune impact: Vigilance starts probe into Rs 120 cr Ludhiana panchayat fund scam

Rajasthan youth booked for raping 14-year-old

Youth killed as speeding SUV hits motorcycle

To check fires, DC pushes for use of biomass pellets

To check fires, DC pushes for use of biomass pellets

Not penalty, but policy change need of hour to check farm fires in Punjab, say agriculture experts

'Drop' in farm fires in Punjab, but air quality worsens at several places

Exhibition held under Clean India Mission-2

Youth Red Cross Society holds lecture on drug abuse awareness