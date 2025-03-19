DT
Home / World / "Israel has no other option but to renew military pressure": Israeli envoy Azar after collapse of truce with Hamas

"Israel has no other option but to renew military pressure": Israeli envoy Azar after collapse of truce with Hamas

ANI

Updated At : 01:21 PM Mar 19, 2025 IST

'After Hamas has rejected numerous times, the proposals by American mediators, we have no option but to renew military pressure because we want to bring our hostages back home and we have to make sure that Hamas renounces his power in the Gaza Strip, So, we have to be consistent with that. We cannot agree with the situation in which Israel will be extorted in return of the hostages.'
ANI
Updated At : 01:21 PM Mar 19, 2025 IST
New Delhi [India] , March 19 (ANI): Israeli Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, said on Wednesday that Israel has no other option but to renew military pressure to bring back hostages as Hamas has numerous times rejected proposals by American mediators.

Azar stated that Israel is in complete sync with the US administration. He noted that the US administration also believes that Hamas has been rejecting proposals for the prolongation of the ceasefire and therefore military pressure has to be put in order to change the situation.

On Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu's statement about resuming combat in full force in Gaza, he said, "After Hamas has rejected numerous times, the proposals by American mediators, we have no option but to renew military pressure because we want to bring our hostages back home and we have to make sure that Hamas renounces his power in the Gaza Strip, So, we have to be consistent with that. We cannot agree with the situation in which Israel will be extorted in return of the hostages."

On whether Israel has informed the US administration about the decision, he responded, "Well, we are in complete sync with the administration. We have been coordinating this with them. They are completely agreeing with us that Hamas has been the factor that has been rejecting proposals for the prolongation of the ceasefire and therefore military pressure has to be put in order to change the situation and move towards peace in Gaza."

Netanyahu and Israel Defence Minister Israel Katz have directed the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) to "take strong action against the Hamas terrorist organisation in the Gaza Strip."

The decision follows Hamas's continued refusal to release Israeli hostages and its rejection of "all of the proposals it has received from US Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff and from the mediators," according to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office.

As a result, Israeli forces launched widespread strikes against Hamas positions across the Gaza Strip. "The IDF is, at this time, attacking targets of the Hamas terrorist organisation throughout the Gaza Strip in order to achieve the objectives of the war as they have been determined by the political echelon, including the release of all of our hostages, the living and the deceased," the statement added.

The Israeli government also warned that it "will, from now on, act against Hamas with increasing military strength." The latest offensive follows an operational plan presented by the IDF over the weekend and subsequently approved by the political leadership.

The IDF confirmed the strikes in a post on X (formerly Twitter), stating, "In accordance with the political echelon, the IDF and ISA are currently conducting extensive strikes on terror targets belonging to the Hamas terrorist organisation in the Gaza Strip." (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

