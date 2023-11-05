 Israel ignores US call to allow more aid to Gaza : The Tribune India

Israel ignores US call to allow more aid to Gaza

File photo



Tribune News Service

Sandeep Dikshit

New Delhi, November 4

Israel continued ignoring calls for a temporary halt on military assault on civilians and Hamas militants alike and even US Secretary of State Antony Blinken left without any assurance from the Netanyahu administration on the issue that could facilitate more aid to Gaza.

“I have instructed our Special Envoy for Middle East Humanitarian Issues David Satterfield to continue these discussions. Ultimately, we believe this (humanitarian pause) can be a critical mechanism for protecting civilians while enabling Israel to achieve its objectives of defeating Hamas,” said US Secretary of State Antony Blinken before leaving Tel Aviv for Jordan. After killing 15 civilians in a UN-run shelter in Gaza, which was preceded by the bombing of a convoy of ambulances, Israeli military warned Palestinians to leave south Gaza “within three hours if they care for their safety and the safety of their loved ones”.

Israel’s unyielding position has started a push-back from Arab states, which have been mute in their criticism of the collective punishment being inflicted on Gaza for Hamas’ October 7 attack that killed 1,400 Israeli soldiers, women and children.

Turkey has recalled its ambassador to Israel for consultations and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres made another plaintive appeal. “Now, for nearly one month, civilians in Gaza, including children and women, have been besieged, denied aid, killed and bombed out of their homes. This must stop,” he said.

Qatar’s Foreign Ministry said its Foreign Minister had told Blinken on Saturday that the continued bombardment of the Gaza Strip had complicated its efforts to mediate the release of hostages held by Hamas. Jordan said several US-friendly Arab states plan to approach Washington urging it to ensure a ceasefire in Gaza. Earlier, Blinken agreed that Israel has raised appropriate concerns about Hamas’s cornering of fuel and aid. But he also said more should be done to protect Palestinian civilians.

Turkey recalls envoy to Tel Aviv

The Turkish Foreign Affairs Ministry has decided to recall its ambassador from Israel for consultations after Israel’s refusal for a ceasefire and stopping humanitarian aid to Gaza.

West Asia situation very complex: EAM

EAM S Jaishankar described the West Asia situation as "very complex", and conveyed to his Israeli counterpart Eli Cohen India's firm commitment to countering terror.

